Primary Election looms; register to vote by Feb. 3





This year’s election begins with primaries for both major parties next month. Early voting is Feb. 18-28, and primary Election Day is March 3.

The last day to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, Feb. 3.

Candidates for office are listed below as received from Medina County Elections Office for each party.

For president of the United States, Republican candidates listed are: incumbent Donald J. Trump, Matthew John Matern, Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld, Bob Ely, Zoltan G. Istvan.

Democrats on the ballot for president include: Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Joseph R. Biden, Tom Steyer, Robby Wells, John K. Delaney, Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson, Michael R. Bloomberg, Deval Patrick, Elizabeth Warren, Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente, Michael Bennett, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders.

For U.S. Senator, Democrats running for the seat currently held by John Cornyn (R), include Mary ‘MJ’ Hegar, Royce West, Michael Cooper, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., D.R. Hunter, Adrian Ocegueda, Amanda K. Edwards, Chris Bell, Victor Hugo Harris, Sema Hernandez, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Annie ‘Mama’ Garcia.

For the same office, Republican candidates are: Mark Yancey, John Anthony Castro, Dwayne Stovall, incumbent John Cornyn and Virgil Bierschwale.

Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for U.S. Representative District 23, a seat currently held by Will Hurd who announced he will not run again, include: Alma Arredondo-Lynch, Tony Gonzales, Ben Van Winkle, Raul Reyes, Alia Ureste, Jeff Mcfarlin, Sharon Breckenridge Thomas, Cecil B. ‘Bert’ Jones and Darwin Boedeker.

Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the same office include: Ricardo R. Madrid, Rosalinda ‘Rosey’ Ramos Abuabara, Efrain V Valdez, Gina Ortiz Jones and Jaime Escuder.

In the race for Railroad Commissioner, incumbent Ryan Sitton (R) faces James ‘Jim’ Wright within his party. Democrat contenders are: Mark Watson, Roberto R. ‘Beto’ Alonzo, Kelly Stone and Chrysta Castañeda.

Sitting State Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht is unopposed in seeking the Republican nod.

Two Democrats, Jerry Zimmerer and Amy Clark Meachum, are in the race.

For Justice Supreme Court Place 6, an unexpired term, Justice Jan Bland (R), appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to fill an unexpired term, is unopposed within her party. Kathy Cheng and Larry Praeger will vie for the Democrat nomination.

For Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7, incumbent is Justice Jeff Boyd (R). He will face the nominee selected from Staci Williams and Brandy Voss, Democrats.

For Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8, sitting Justice Brett Busby (R) will face the winner of the contest between Peter Kelly and Gisela D. Triana (D).

For Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals:

Place 3- sitting Justice Bert Richardson (R) faces a challenge from Gina Parker. Democrat candidates are William Pieratt Demond, Dan Wood and Elizabeth Davis Frizell;

Place 4-Justice Kevin Patrick Yeary (R) will face the Democrats’ nominee, either Steven Miears or Tina Clinton; and Place 9-David Newell, (R); Brandon Birmingham, (D).

For Member, State Board of Education, District 1, Georgina Perez, (D); will face Jennifer Ivey, (R), both unopposed in their respective parties.

In the District 19 State Senator race, incumbent Peter P. ‘Pete’ Flores (R) will face the nominee selected from Dems, Roland Gutierrez, Xochil Peña Rodriguez and Freddy Ramirez.

In District 53, current State Representative Andrew S. Murr has no Republican challenger, however, in the general election, he will face Joe P. Herrera, the only Democrat seeking the office.

Seeking the position of Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, is current Justice Rebeca Martinez (D), for Place 7. Republican hopeful is former state district court Judge Renee Yanta.

454th Judicial District Judge Daniel J. Kindred (R) and Criminal District Attorney for Medina County Mark P. Haby (R), both appointed in 2019 by Gov. Greg Abbott, face no challenge in their party nor the Democrat Party.

At the county level, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown, County Tax Assessor-Collector Melissa Hartmann Lutz, and Constables Jim Przybylsi (Pct. 2), Stephen Duffy (Pct. 3) and Malcolm Watson (Pct. 4), all Republicans, face no opposition in their party nor in the Democrat party.

Medina County Pct. 1 has two races in which the winner will likely be decided at the primary level. These commissioner and constable positions have multiple Republican candidates with no Democrats seeking the offices.

Current Pct. 1 Commissioner Timothy ‘Tim’ Neuman (R) is facing Clyde Muennink within the same party. In the constable race for Pct. 1, current Constable Robert ‘Bobby’ Tschirhart is challenged by Republicans Martin C. Chavez and Dennis Moore. There is no Democrat candidate.

Pct. 3 Commissioner David Lynch (R) has no challenger in his party, however Democrat Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia asks for his party’s nomination.

Bill T. Tschirhart (R) seeks to fill the open seat as Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, which became available after the appointment of District Attorney Haby. There is no challenger from the Democrats.

Both parties have county chairs seeking reelection, Sandra Young for the Dems and Erich Ehlinger, Rep.

In addition, both parties have propositions regarding issues pertinent to their political bases.