After lamb judge Mike Wallace announced that he would shake the hand of the grand champion exhibitor at last weekend’s Medina County Junior Livestock Show, he walked around the pen of nervous youth before reaching over to grasp Twister Kluth’s hand. The overjoyed youngster, a Hondo junior FFA member, is the son of Lyndsey Venable. The 2020 MCJLS saw 775 entries shown by 412 exhibitors, of which 315 made the sale, along with an additional 35 pens of commercial heifers. The auction is expected to top $958,000 in sales. (See more stock show pictures 12A of The Hondo Anvil Herald.)