District bids farewell to retiring K9 officer

Hondo ISD K9 Officer Bah’le

K9 Bah’le leaves Hondo ISD Police Department after faithfully serving the community there. Bah’le came to the district in 2017 through a grant from K9s4COPs and K9s4KIDs.

The ten-year-old German shepherd single-purpose narcotics K9 retires after years of loyal service working and protecting the students and staff at Hondo ISD, due to age.

“K9 Bah’le was more than a working dog or tool,” said Chief Brian Valenzuela. “K9 Bah’le was a faithful and loyal partner to HISD. We are extremely thankful to have had K9 Bah’le serve our community for the past few years.”

The Hondo ISD Police Department commended K9 Bah’le for his service to the department and community. Throughout his time here, Bah’le has touched the lives of many children and loved to serve the community at Hondo ISD. The students loved greeting Bah’le at school everyday.

“K9 Bah’le loved his job, was eager to work everyday, and definitely earned his retirement,” said K9s4COPs and K9s4KIDs founder, Kristi Schiller. “K9s4COPs and K9s4KIDs has been truly honored to have provided this K9 grant to Hondo ISD and helped provide an extra level of comfort to the nearly 2,000 students, their parents and the faculty and staff in creating a safe learning environment.”

K9s4COPs was founded in 2010 by Texas philanthropist, Kristi Schiller, to fund the placement of highly trained K9s with law enforcement agencies and schools around the world. These donations offset the costs of budget cuts, which can deeply affect the K9 unit.

In 2013, Schiller founded the initiative K9s4KIDs, which provides trained K9s to schools and universities. Currently, our K9s4KIDs K9s protect over 1.7 million students on a daily basis.

K9s can cost from $15,000 to a specialized K9 valued in excess of $45,000. These essential tools are often the first to fall to department budget cuts. To date, K9s4COPs has granted over 200 K9s to law enforcement agencies and schools in the United States as well as internationally, in Paris.

K9s4COPs has aided in the removal of over $400 million in contraband off the street. K9s4COPs canines have confiscated more than 10,000 firearms, participated in 7,500 arrests and helped keep the peace in over 4,000 public demonstrations.

“HISD has not applied for another K9 at this time, but we encourage (them) to apply for a new K9 when they are ready,” noted K9s4COPs media contact Kortney Kruse.

K9s4COPs is funded through private donations and community support. For more information, visit www.K9s4COPs.org.