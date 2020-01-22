Perez notes concern over area’s group homes; county judge responds

Mental Health issues are a real concern for many people; however, they should be for everyone. It is estimated that one in five Americans suffer from some form of mental illness, but very often, people are fearful of seeking help. As a result, they often do not get the help they need and their numbers are not known.

Addressing the needs of residents in Medina County is Roberto F. Perez, director of Medina County Mental Health Center, located at 728 18th Street in Hondo. Perez was a guest and speaker at last Thursday’s lunchtime meeting of The Rotary Club of Hondo-D’Hanis, along with mental health specialist Iris Hernandez, also from the center.

Perez said he and his staff at the Hondo center work under the umbrella of Hill Country Community Mental Health Developmental Disabilities Centers. Those under their care fall into two categories, he explained: patients with developmental disabilities such as brain injuries, and, on the mental health side, those living with such conditions as schizophrenia, bipolar, major depression, psychotic issues and others.

“We also provide services to individuals expressing suicidal or homicidal conditions,” Perez began. He has over two decades’ experience in serving such patients. “The clinic provides psychiatric services to adults suffering with severe mental health issues.

“We also monitor the suicide hot line in Medina County. We work closely with law enforcement (and) doctors at Medina (Regional) Hospital, Medina County Justices of the Peace, Child and Adult Protective Services, as we process court-ordered commitments to the state hospital into our crisis-stabilization unit, which is a 60-bed facility in Kerrville.

“When we do commit someone, usually they spend about two weeks there and become stabilized,” Perez continued. “We meet with the treatment team through video equipment; that way, when they are discharged back to their county, we can follow up on the recommendations, medications and treatment.

“This is all done in an effort to stabilize individuals who are trying to hurt themselves and others, or someone who is clearly expressing psychotic behavior. Their symptoms will be closely monitored by staff.

“We have an adult psychiatrist and a child psychiatrist, a clinic nurse, three adult case coordinators, one child case coordinator,” listed Perez. “We have a licensed counselor providing CBT, which is Cognitive Behavior Therapy, and one licensed counselor (treating) PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), one peer facilitator, one court-case manager, one family partner case manager and a business case manager who coordinates with staff.

“We do have a good system in place here in Medina County to address mental health issues,” Perez said. He advised his audience to encourage anyone they knew who was in crisis to call the hot line which he provided: 1-877-466-0660. “If you are that concerned about that individual’s behavior or if they are expressing suicidal or homicidal (ideas), call the crisis center and they’ll contact the individual. Don’t wait until the last minute,” he recommended.

Perez noted that intake days at the center are Tuesdays and Fridays, for people who are willing to seek help and apply for services. They will be interviewed by licensed counselors and at the end of that session, which usually takes about two hours, they will receive a case number and proceed to receive services if they meet the criteria.

Turning to a subject of which he said was of deep concern for him, he said, “We have quite a bit of boarding homes in Medina County, more than in other counties.” At issue with him is how they are managed and what he sees as the lack of oversight with many of the for-profit facilities. “Individuals placed in boarding homes are from state hospitals or with severe mental health issues. I worry about the qualifications at these facilities.

“But, it’s something that has to be addressed by commissioners,” he said. “State hospitals are very expensive; that’s why they don’t stay there too long. I would like to see the commissioners have boarding homes registered, and maybe have a fee for running a boarding home, that way we can monitor how many boarding homes are in Medina County.

Perez explained, “A lot of individuals with severe mental health issues such as paranoid schizophrenia from other counties are being placed here. And a lot of patients are being placed here from the state hospital directly. I would like to see the boarding homes monitored and maybe even licensed.”

Perez said he doesn’t think anyone even knows for sure how many of these group homes are in the county. He said there’s no way of knowing what kind of care these patients are receiving or if they are being fed a proper diet. Security for the patients as well as the residents throughout the county is worrisome as well, he noted.

“If they’re nice enough, you can see up to 40 people in a boarding home,” he answered when asked about the capacity of the group facilities. The larger homes do have to be licensed, he added; however, it’s the others that have him worried. He believes there are 20 or more of the group homes here. “I’m always finding out there’s another boarding home somewhere,” he said. “A lot of them are (operated) by families, that’s how they earn their living. They are privately owned.”

Perez explained that often, Helvetica patients are certified for Social Security based on their mental disability, and are placed in a home which accepts the patient’s SSI check as payment for their care, which includes room and board. “If you have 10 individuals getting $1,000 each, that’s $10,000 a month.”

Medical care is provided through Medicaid, if qualified.

“My concern,” he expressed, “is that it taps into a lot of the funds this county gets to address the people from Medina County – it taps into law enforcement… the clinic… it taps into a lot of things… even our indigent health care....”

He conceded that as he is not connected to any of the homes, he does not know what services they provide, in answer to a question raised as to whether the residents in these homes are getting the mental health services they need. “But that has been a concern I have.”

Perez turned to Hernandez and introduced her.

“Currently, we are serving about 300+ patients; 35 of them are children. Iris is the child care coordinator; she runs the children’s program.”

“I’ve been with the agency about 12 years,” Hernandez began. “I’ve been in services about 26 years – in Bexar County, juvenile probation, battered women’s shelter – I follow up with them on mental health, usually working with the children.”

She said she works with children aged four to 17. “There’s a lot more children in Medina County that have mental health issues and concerns – just know that – but a lot of them (are treated in) private. We usually get the ones who are referrals… by counselors… or they’ve been hospitalized and they are being discharged and they come to us (for) more intensive (treatment).”

She and the other three children’s staff primarily perform home visits and monitor and co-facilitate with children’s psychiatrists. They can order commitments and rotate 24-hour crisis coverage for the county’s children.

She distributed handouts detailing the services available for both children and adults at the center, which include Texas Resiliency and Recovery. This program provides treatment of major depression, bipolar and or schizophrenia disorders that focus on an individual’s outcome, selected services, tools and strengths in order to assist them in recovery.

Foundations of the recovery program include community integration through building on the individual’s skills, good practice guidelines, good utilization management and good business practice.

Treatment is based on specific diagnosis and level of need. Progression of recovery drives the system of service delivery. Needs are matched with clinically-appropriate resources and right treatment for the appropriate length of time and setting, structured to move patients from more intense levels of service to less intense and eventual graduation.

The program seeks to reduce psychiatric hospitalization, reduce substance abuse and encourage jail diversion.

Desired outcomes are those which help individuals reach real life goals, increase their integration into society and support their progression toward recovery. Psychiatric rehabilitation strengthens and teaches skills necessary for people to cope with their disease.

Their wellness strategy includes regular physical exercise, adequate sleep, a healthy diet, peer-support groups, referrals as necessary and linkage with at least two community supports.

Topics addressed with their self-management training include coping skills, symptom management, stress management, medication education, budgeting, problem solving, accessing services, communication and social skills, family training, anger management and more.

For more information, call 830-426-4362 or 1-800-832-6743, or drop by their office. If in crisis, call 1-877-466-0660. Calls are answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, who is also the chairman of the board for MHDD, answered a few questions posed by the Anvil Herald as he was on his way to a meeting Tuesday of that board. “I’m very familiar with them,” he said of the mental health clinic in Hondo. “If they’re licensed, their license comes from the state – the county does not issue those licenses. “So, their regulation comes from the state.

“On adult day care centers or foster care centers for CPS kids, the county does regulate those. In the case of foster care, they go in and make sure the refrigerator’s the right temperature, there’s no guns laying around….”

The judge commented Wednesday that he’d inquired at the board meeting the day before about the county’s involvement and responsibilities toward the group homes.

“I did find out that the private home care facilities can be monitored by the county,” Schuchart said Wednesday.

“There are no real statutes that we know of that tell us how or what we are supposed to do. (Medina County Director of Environmental Health)Pat Brawner and his team will investigate when complaints are filed.

“They do not know of these facilities’ existence unless there is a compaint, because there are no requirements for (the facilities) to notify any authorities if they are (out) in the county. Municipalities can pass ordinances that would require some type of registration or permitting. I do not know if that exists in any of the cities,” he concluded.