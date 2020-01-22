HPD’s move to airport grounds one of several changes in city

Organizational changes are underway at Hondo City Hall that officials hope improves the delivery of city services and makes more room available for city personnel and operations.

The United States Post Office building, just east of Council Chambers, is being marketed to investors.

The adjacent Hondo Police Department and its squad of patrol vehicles are moving out of the downtown area and will be relocated a mile and a half west out onto airport grounds, along with the Public Works Department.

The new HPD and Public Works Department modular buildings are located on Avenue Y near Disosway Street, across from the new Medina County Food Pantry facility and adjacent to the Medina County Jail and Sheriff’s Office.

After the HPD relocates, City Hall functions will be expanded into the former police station, giving city personnel more space to carry out their various functions.

“In January, both our Police Department and Public Works Department personnel should be moving into new buildings on the Hondo Airport land,” said Mayor Jim Danner in his Monthly Minute. “To speak to some concerns about the Police Department moving to the airport, management after measuring response time, along with the danger of police vehicles urgently leaving the current building for emergency calls, it is felt that there will be very little change.”

Some citizens who have grown accustomed to having a police presence in the Central Business District, however, are worried about increased response times, even if there is very little change in response time anticipated. However, the benefits will outweigh any disadvantages while locating the HPD where it has easier access to the entire city and freeing up parking space in the crowded downtown area around City Hall, according to the mayor.

“From the standpoint of response time, it’s a straight shot to Highway 90 and on,” said Danner on Monday of the new HPD location on the city’s northwest side and its easy access to the highway. “The PD has run tests that show officers are one to two minutes out from any location in the city, depending on the type of call. In other words, they can be downtown in less than two minutes. The other thing is, one of the concerns we’ve had for a long time with the PD downtown, is having those police vehicles racing out of there when responding to calls and the danger that presents. There would not be that kind of danger with the PD out at the airport.”

“A third benefit is, it will free up a lot of parking spots downtown where we’ve had to park police cars,” he added. “Those are three advantages.”

Downtown residents might miss seeing the HPD squad cars downtown but the new location will better serve the city as a whole, according to Danner.

“The downtown area will still be patrolled,” Danner said. “People out on the northwest side have not had that close protection with the PD being downtown. We have to worry about our shops downtown and our people living on the northwest side of town, which is where many of our calls come from.”

“I guess there is a danger of being robbed downtown with all the shops there,” he conceded. “That could be a valid concern. But again, what about the issues we see elsewhere? We have to think of the whole town. The HPD has an equal balance of calls from the north side and south side of the city. With regard to knifings, shootings and spousal abuse, many of those infraction reports come from the northwest side. That is just kind of the way it is.”

“We plan on moving part of City Hall over into the old police department building, but first we have to do some renovations there,” he added. “Then we have to do some renovating in City Hall itself.”

In addition to those changes, the city plans to sell the U.S. Post Office facilities to an investor who is more financially able to maintain the building.

“We want to sell it to someone interested in an investment,” said Danner. “It is a great investment. If somebody buys the building, it will already have the (U.S. Post Office) lease in place. That’s because we’ve already renegotiated the lease. That would give someone a surefire income stream.”

“A long time a go we decided there is no way, politically, we are going to move the post office from downtown,” he said. “Because we already have the new lease in place, nobody is going to want to buy it who isn’t going to buy it for investment purposes and keep the post office there.”

A request for bids regarding the purchase of the U.S. Post Office, the City Electric Building and selected parcels of land out at the airport was published last week. The bidding period on the post office and electric building close on April 14. The bidding period – on the parcels of airport land – closes on May 14.