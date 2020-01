Excelling…

Business Professionals of America Regional Competition was held at Southwest High School in San Antonio Jan. 18. Hondo HS competitors joining advisor Sally Bader (front row, left) are: (front, from left) Jessica Gruber, Mallory Matthews, Caroline Bendele, Anna Schultz, Amber VanDamme, Morgan Weynand, Taryl Toepperwein, Neeley Frazier, Taryn Zavala, Reagan Lee, Erin Magers, (back, from left) Samantha Richter, Cassidy Reus, Kaleb Hernandez, Kaden English, Jules Cowan, David Cowan, Brad Bendele, Colby LaPorte, Logan Kindred, Celeste Street, Hailyn Seabolt. 19 advance to state. (See this week’s issue for full story)