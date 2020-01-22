Coach arrested last week on sex charge dating back to a previous teaching job





Joseph E. Hernandez, aka

Jose Eduardo Hernandez

Members of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit came to McDowell Middle School to take teacher and coach Joseph E. Hernandez into custody Jan. 15 for questioning in reference to events that happened previous to his employment at HISD, according to Hondo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. A’Lann Truelock.

The Anvil Herald has learned that the first-year Hondo teacher and coach is also known under another name, Jose Eduardo Hernandez. This is the name under which he was booked into Medina County Jail on Jan. 15 for two Bexar County preindictment charges, Sexual Assault and Improper relationship between educator/student, several hours after he was transported from the campus.

“None of the issues for which Mr. Hernandez was detained by the BCSO pertained to HISD or any of our students,” explained Truelock Tuesday. “He has not been released yet.

“The school district has put him on administrative leave, pending the outcome of this investigation.”

When asked if Hernandez is still being paid by HISD, the superintendent replied that he is. “It’s always with pay,” she said. The Chapter 21 contract requires the teacher be paid “until there’s a reason not to have pay,”she added.

“The events are posted on the school district’s meeting calendar for discussion. At that point, we will discuss the situation of his contract.

“Mr. Hernandez is a probationary employee, which means there is no guarantee of continued employment, if the District decides that it’s in the best interest of the District to terminate said employment. All of this is speculation at this point because the board has that final say. They have to say those things, it’s not up to me.”

Hernandez coached junior high football and girls basketball (8th grade B-team), and was scheduled to be assistant coach in HHS’ softball program. A replacement for this position is yet to be determined, Truelock said.

The superintendent was not aware of what charges were filed against Hernandez. “I know he’s being transported to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sometime in the future,” she said, “but I don’t know when.

“I did tell Bexar County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit that the Hondo ISD would cooperate in any way we could. They asked for cooperation, so we gave it to them.”

In response to a question as to what kind of employee Hernandez had been, Truelock replied, “He’s been a satisfactory employee prior to this.” There have been absolutely no complaints, “Absolutely none – in any shape, form or fashion,” she said emphatically.

“After this, of course, we checked, and spoke to principals, assistant principals, fellow employees and there was no inappropriate conduct to be reported,” she noted.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Truelock said, “Hondo ISD is serious about the safety of the students in our care. That is why we follow all laws and regulations concerning the fingerprinting and checking the criminal background of all prospective employees, and why no one having an appearance of inappropriate conduct with students would be considered for employment. In addition, prior to hiring, a thorough reference check process is conducted with former employers.

“Once, hired, all new teaching staff are required to have training in Texas Educators’ Ethics. That training is held prior to the first day of school and is conducted by me personally, to reemphasize the seriousness with which HISD takes this issue,” Truelock’s statement concluded.

Previous to HISD, Hernandez reportedly worked at Lanier High School, Antonian College Preparatory High School and a charter school no longer operating, the name of which was not available to the Anvil Herald.