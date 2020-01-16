Superior staff…

Hondo Public Works Director and Honorary Executive of the Year Michael Schmidt (back row, right) presented city employee awards along with Mayor Jim Danner (front row, second from left) to (back row, from left) Josh Rodriguez, Employee of the Year; William “Buddy’ Stewart, Supervisor of the Year, (front, from left) Genevieve Flores, City Manager’s Excellence Award; Sharon Garcia and Lora Robbins, Newcomers of the Year; Cassandra Maldonado, Above and Beyond; and Joe Alex Quintanilla, Citizen of the Year. Not present to accept their awards were Eddie Cardenas, Employee of the Quarter; Joel Banuelos, Above and Beyond; and Kim Davis, Excellence in Leadership.