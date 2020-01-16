Local woman arrested, charged in missing teen case





Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, suspect

After the Jan. 6 return of a runaway teen missing since mid-October, 19-year-old Jennifer Alvarez of Hondo has been charged in connection to the case.

In a press release received Tuesday, Hondo Police Dept. issued the following information, “During the investigation, HPD investigators, along with Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators, worked behind the scenes, working multiple angles from tips and evidence at hand.” HPD also received assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Texas Rangers and several federal agencies.

Investigators were able to obtain evidence from cell phones, interviews and data search warrants to secure arrest warrants.

A known associate of the missing teen, Alvarez was initially arrested by HPD early in the investigation – prior to the juvenile’s return – for sexual assault of a child, according to the HPD press release.

As the investigation unfolded, investigators learned the minor had been staying in San Antonio in an as-yet unknown location. This prompted the cooperation with BCSO.

HPD investigators followed up leads, reviewed information and obtained enough evidence to secure additional warrants on Alvarez for sexual performance by a child and harboring a runaway, HPD Detective Sgt. Brandon Teer related.

After receiving information that the teen had made her way to Hondo that morning (Jan. 6) and to Alvarez’ location, law enforcement took the girl into custody. Later, they restored her to her family, noted Teer.

HPD commends all agencies involved for their assistance and working together for a common goal, especially Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his department.

The criminal portion of this case is still active. No further information can be released by police at this time.

Alvarez was released from Medina County Jail after posting bond.