Excellence continues…

Hondo High School sophomore Victoria Reed is one of 10 french horn players selected from across the state to be a member of the Texas All-State Band and only the 16th HHS student to accomplish this in the storied history of the Mighty Owl Band, according to band director, Brian Hecimovich. She will play with the Texas All-State band as they present their concert 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the San Antonio Convention Center. “This is one of the most prestigious and difficult accomplishments in the band world and it could not have happened to a better person,” said Hecimovich.