Elections called for 2 council spots



Hondo City Council on Monday met in regular session for the first time in 2020 and used the occasion to order the May 2 General Elections. The city elections will be held jointly with the Hondo Independent School District Board of Trustees election on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Voting will take place at the Medina County Elections Office.

The calling of the elections for City Council Place 3, currently occupied by Eric Torres, and City Council Place 4, currently occupied by Ann-Michelle Long, was council’s third and final official act of the evening. Voters will also have the opportunity to approve amendments to the city’s home rule charter.

City Secretary Miguel Cantu addressed the agenda item on the city council elections.

“This is the resolution that orders the election for May 2, 2020,” said Cantu. “This also allows me to enter into a contract with the Medina County Elections Office.”

Mayor Jim Danner said that filing was to begin Wednesday, Jan. 15, and will continue until Friday, Feb. 14.

After the meeting, he noted that both incumbents, Long and Torres, are prevented from running for reelection because they have both served the maximum number of terms allowed under the city’s Home Rule Charter.

“Torres and Long are both term-limited and are ineligible to run for office this election,” explained Danner after the meeting.

Early voting for the joint HISD, City of Hondo Council and Charter Amendment elections will begin April 20.