Efforts rewarded...
January 16, 2020
Hondo Garden Club member Nancy Williams (right) accepts a certificate confirming her life membership to Texas Garden Clubs, Inc., presented by (from left) HGC President Joe Valdez and Executive Director Lee Taylor. The certificate commends Williams for her support of and commitment to both the Hondo Garden Club, in helping with Club endeavors to improve and beautify the community, and to District VII Garden Clubs in promoting the projects and goals of the District.
