City to implement PIDs to meet community needs

During Monday’s Hondo City Council meeting, Economic Development Director Genevieve Flores presented an agenda item on the ordinance adopting a policy establishing guidelines and criteria for authorizing Public Improvement Districts in the City of Hondo.

“This is part of the incentive program we will continue to bring to you for the next two meetings,” she told council.

Danner read the second paragraph of the ordinance, which he said explained the PID in a “nutshell.”

“The proceeds from bonds issued by a PID can finance capital costs and fund supplemental services to meet community needs which could not otherwise be constructed or provided. The bonds issued by the PID to fund the costs of eligible capital improvements and/or supplemental services are paid entirely by property owners within the PID who receive special benefits from the capital improvements or services and such taxes are not a burden on a person living outside the PID,” said Danner.

“The bonds are issued under the PID and then used to construct improvements,” he added. “Then, the actual owner of the construction project is who pays back the bonds. This is just another item we want to add to our tool box of developmental incentives.”