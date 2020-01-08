Teen, family reunited

Hondo Police and Bexar Co. Sheriff’s investigators relay information to Robert Garcia, parent of Eva Garcia, after she was located at a residence in Hondo.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, Hondo Police investigators, in cooperation with Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators, followed up on leads into the case of 14-year-old Eva Garcia of Hondo, missing since October, according to a brief statement issued by HPD.

“During the course of the investigation, a local residence was searched after obtaining information that Garcia was possibly hiding in the Hondo area,” explained HPD Detective Sgt. Brandon Teer.

“During the search of the residence, Garcia was safely located and transported to Hondo Police Department headquarters pending further investigation,” Teer said.

Later, outside Hondo Police headquarters, Garcia’s aunt and uncle, Crystal and Juan Garcia, waited eagerly for news of their niece. After months of not knowing Eva’s fate, and at times, fearing the worst, Crystal said, “Prayers have been answered. We are so happy Eva has been found.”

Eva was released to her father at approximately 7 p.m.

Family members, friends and neighbors who had gathered expressed joy that the teen was safe and home again.

As a follow-up to the brief statement released Tuesday, Teer issued another press release on behalf of Hondo Police Department Wednesday morning. “We are currently in the process of reviewing all the facts in the case, as it is still an active case. We are tentatively planning a press release this week and will keep everyone informed when we are ready to release information.”