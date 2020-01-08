Beloved Hondo educator lives on with Meyer garden





PHOTO / DIANE COSGROVE

Dawn Van Damme and her children, Melanie and Kolton, chuckle as they present the first book designated for the garden in their late husband and father’s memory, Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” which is so fitting, considering the international life the family enjoyed.

Friends, family and former colleagues of the late Kenneth Cyril Van Damme gathered Monday to dedicate the new reading garden which bears his name at Meyer Elementary School. Van Damme lost his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia nearly fifteen months ago, on October 23, 2018, while residing in the United Arab Emirates.

Seat-sized boulders, just the right height for kids to climb and sit upon, are situated around a circular concrete slab in one of the courtyards near the school’s office. A metal plaque proclaims it to be in memory of Van Damme, who served Hondo Independent School District for 15 years, first as a teacher assistant (1992-93), then as a teacher (1994-1998), and – following a break of about six years – by four years as assistant principal ( 2004-2008) and finally as principal (2008-2014).

During those six years, the Van Damme family lived abroad as both Kenneth and his wife and fellow teacher, Dawn, worked at an international school. Following Kenneth’s time as principal at Meyer, the couple left the U.S. again to live in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where they again were engaged in educating children for a number of years.

Prior to their departure on August 14, 2014, Kenneth and Dawn sat down with the Anvil Herald for an interview, during which they gave some insight into their life abroad. They expressed their satisfaction in the truly international educational experience their son and daughter received while growing up in multiple countries.

“We are employed with Gem’s American Academy in Abu Dhabi, a truly international school. I believe there are 63 different nationalities of students there,” Kenneth said with barely suppressed excitement that day.

Dawn added, “It’s the kids whose parents are working for the oil companies and corporations that are over there.”

Previous to that adventure, the Van Damme family lived in Kazakhstan for a year – in 1999, where they were the first American teachers there and as such, were given a bodyguard and a nanny – as well as Kuwait (2000-2004), a posting at which both served as administrators.

The family first moved abroad when son Kolton, then five years old, and daughter Melanie, three at the time, enjoyed living where it snowed from October to March. At Christmas and on spring break, the family would travel for two weeks, spending time in Egypt, taking a cruise down the Nile River and touring the pyramids, and visiting Malaysia and Thailand.

“We wanted our kids to be more global. When you live in Hondo, in Medina County, or in South Texas, you’re not familiar with people of other religions – different cultures, different ethnicities. Our kids are now more open, more receptive, more respectful, more rounded to being around Asian and Middle Eastern people,” Kenneth said then.

Returning to the U.S. in 2004, Kenneth had said that it was to enable the kids to get know their grandparents and cousins, and to ensure “they have roots and know where to call home.”

Monday’s ceremony was attended by approximately 135 people, 20 of whom were Kenneth’s parents, widow, son and daughter, and extended family. Dozens of former teachers and other HISD staff were also present for the event, including Superintendent Dr. A’Lann Truelock, who opened the program, and Mary Linda Braden.

“We want to thank you for coming out to honor one of Hondo’s native sons,” Dr. Truelock began. “Not only was Mr. Van Damme a Hondo native, he was also a longtime HISD educator, and we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to him for the lives he touched while he was here in our presence.

“To help us along with noting his accomplishments, I’m going to have Mrs. Mary Linda Braden, one of his assistant principals, come up,” she added, handing the microphone to Braden.

“I worked with Kenneth for a little over nine years, over his fifteen-year stint here in Hondo,” the retired educator began. Reading from notes held with a trembling hand, she continued. “He is a lifetime friend – I did take some college classes with him, and I know Dawn and the children really well. Our children played ball against each other, so besides being a colleague, he was a dear friend of mine as well.

“I am truly honored to be here today to share in this special dedication of the Kenneth (Cyril) Van Damme Reading Garden here at Meyer Elementary, where he spent most of his 15 years of service to Hondo ISD.

“Two things come to mind as I reflect on this dedication day to Kenneth… his passion for education – I believe the plaque says 27 years in education, that’s a long time – more specifically, his passion for reading.

“First, Kenneth was truly committed, dedicated and driven to create a culture of reading success for our students on this campus. As AP (assistant principal), he dove in – collecting, learning and interpreting reading data to drive instruction.

There are teachers here who remember this, and I quote him, ‘We will no longer cardiac-assess how to teach reading,’” meaning, she later explained, staff would no longer use feelings or what one or another thought about reading. Rather, as he would say, “We will use our data to drive instruction to help students grow.’

“He was quite the technology guru at that time for us… he made us laugh as we worked, and he had the most humorous way of bringing people together for a common cause, even when I thought we could never get everybody on board.

“The second reflection, working side by side with Kenneth – I learned many things. It was my first assistant principal job, and I watched him and I learned,” Braden continued.

“He was so efficient; everything he did was fast, in a New York minute! I felt so slow. He was so organized! I still tell people, he was the most organized man I’ve ever met.

“He collected data on everything – data for this and data for that – ‘Run this report and get this one….’ I felt like he made most decisions from reading this data – (his decisions) were rarely off the cuff.

“Far more than all of these character traits, I have to say that Kenneth created an environment of harmony and happiness among his students, parents and staff.

“We. Had. Fun – learning here at Meyer Elementary,” Braden emphasized, “from the cooks in the kitchen to the teachers to the assistants to the bus drivers. He was hands-on… I always admired how he knew everybody’s name. He would even come out and talk to whoever was mowing the grass – tell ‘em, ‘Raise it up, it’s too short!’

“He knew what made them tick; he could make them laugh… he’d have a joke – he touched all our lives with humor and his personality. You could hear his laugh all around – if I ever wanted to find him, I’d just listen for it.

“He had an uncanny way of making the maddest parent laugh in minutes. I so admired that. He really was a master at turning a hot situation into a more pleasant one, and a compromise, if possible. I always admired that trait, and tried really hard to mirror it.

“I could tell you so many more stories, but I can’t think of a better way for Kenneth’s passion and spirit to live on than here in this reading garden in his memory. It’s a wonderful memorial, and I think that Dawn, Kolton, Melanie, and all of his family – you had such a vision for Kenneth to be relived here every day.

“Reading makes children so happy. I see so much happiness to be shared here with teachers and children in his memory. May students find all the joy reading brings here in this place, and may Kenneth’s passion for a culture of reading and excellence in education for our young people live on in his memory,” Braden concluded.

Dawn Van Damme thanked family, friends, colleagues and businesses both here and overseas for making the reading garden in her late husband’s memory a reality. She noted that she and her children considered how best to honor Kenneth, initially discussing a scholarship, then hit on the idea of the garden.

Flanked by their two children, Dawn explained, “We remembered his passion for working with smaller kids, and how he always made positive impressions with them and his staff. Melanie had the idea for a reading garden and we loved it. We decided on a simple design that could be used by the Meyer teachers and students to share a book or a learning experience.

“Kenneth always believed that every child could learn, given the time and opportunity to succeed. So today, my kids and I, as well as family and friends, are here to dedicate this reading garden in memory of Kenneth Van Damme, who is loved and dearly missed by all.

“Meyer staff, please use this reading garden,” she encouraged, with a voice full of emotion, “and know Kenneth is in there in spirit and continuous passion for educating Meyer students.

“And we have our first book, so any teacher who would like me to come read to their students,” Van Damme said as she held up the Dr. Seuss book, “we have ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’

“I truly thank everyone who has contributed to this, to keep his memory alive, because each day is really hard,” she acknowledged.

Wrapping up the ceremony, Dr. Truelock shared the story of one of her first experiences at HISD, shortly after coming to the district, in which she said Kenneth demonstrated great kindness to her and her nephew. “It was one of the very first acts of kindness that I had seen from anyone here in Hondo, and it was representative of how he viewed kids and how he always took care of folks in his circle of need.

“I think we all would have stories like that to share, if we could,” she said, then closed the ceremony, inviting the assembly to enjoy the refreshments provided.