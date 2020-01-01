Thompson tapped as HNB’s new CEO

Olen Thompson, CEO

Hondo National Bank has named Olen Thompson as its president and chief executive officer. A veteran banker, Thompson joined the HNB family in 1999, serving in various positions including executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2009. Prior to joining HNB, he worked 19 years in the Houston area for Guaranty Bank.

Olen was born in Uvalde and graduated from Utopia High School. He attended Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde and UTSA, then graduated from University of Houston-Clear Lake with a degree in accounting. He and his wife, Sharon, reside in Medina County.

He was also named to the board of directors of Texas Heritage Bancshares, the parent company of HNB and its five branches in Hondo, Bandera, Uvalde, Leakey and Blanco.