A third quarter three-pointer from Abby Neuman – getting a screen from Aracely Saldivar – put Hondo in the lead for good Monday afternoon on the way to a 32-27 win at 6A Del Rio. The Hondo girls have now won five straight and are 18-7 on the year heading into their final non-district game on the schedule, next Monday, Jan. 6, at home against Boerne Geneva.