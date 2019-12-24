Telling the story of Jesus’ birth…

December 24, 2019

|

PHOTO / DIANE COSGROVE

 

Children enrolled at First Baptist Church School delighted parents, grandparents, members of the congregation and the community at large last Thursday as they presented “This is the Stable,” as their Christmas play. They sang “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Mary had a Baby Boy,” “Timothy’s Carol,” “The Wise Men,” “Away in a Manger,” “What a Beautiful Name” and “Feliz Navidad” during the charming presentation, accompanied by Carlos Rangel and narrated by Matt Mayberry in the sanctuary.      

 

Tags:

photo

