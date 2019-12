City of Hondo

Closed Dec. 31 (1/2 day), and Jan. 1

Medina County Courthouse & Tax Office

Closed Jan. 1. Many county offices will be closed Dec. 26 & 31.

The office of the Anvil Herald

will be closed Dec. 26 and close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s.

We will reopen Thursday, Jan 2.

Have a Blessed New Year!

Deadline for Classified Advertising is Monday, Dec. 30,

at 12 p.m. for the Jan. 2 issue.