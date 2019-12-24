Hi, Santa!…

A little girl grins up at Blue Santa bright and early last Saturday morning as he and Hondo police officers including Jose Alvarez (left) visited many homes in the city, delivering presents and bringing joy to youngsters. All year long, Hondo Police Department conducts fundraisers and collects toys for children to distribute at Christmas through the Blue Santa program. A similar project, Brown Santa, is conducted by Medina County Sheriff’s department in the outlying areas of the county (See 2A of The Hondo Anvil Herald).