Why we celebrate…

Holy Cross Catholic Church youth created a living nativity Sunday evening on the church grounds in D’Hanis. Among the participants were Wise Men (from left) Logan Arnett, Matthew Young and (fourth from left) Jett Henefey, and shepherds (holding crooks) Luke Langfeld, Tyler Harbison and Kaleb Breiten, who gathered around the traditional fire before the event. Keira Evans (left) was endearing as the little drummer girl. The annual depiction has been conducted for decades, reminding one and all of the real Reason for the season, Jesus, the Christ.