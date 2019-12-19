Flu hits hard locally – get immunized

Widespread flu has starting early here this season. “Flu activity is up now and will likely stay circulating in our community and schools for several more weeks,” said Patricia Mechler, RN, Medina County Health Unit director. “Some schools are experiencing higher activity than usual while others are experiencing very little. All need to take action to prevent the flu.”

Mechlker recommends getting your flu shot, even this late into the season. “(When) more people are immunized, this creates better protection for all.

“Best prevention practices are to always cover your cough and wash your hands often,” she added. “If you are sick, avoid crowds until you are feeling better and fever free. It is difficult to avoid sneezing and coughing this time of year, so chances are your exposure is high to flu-like illnesses.”

Also, the holidays bring more people together, and people likely spend more time in shopping centers and school-sponsored activities. There are lots of opportunities for flu-like viruses to spread.

“Schools are working extra hard to remind students and staff of flu precautions. They seem like simple things, but covering a cough, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer as you enter and leave a classroom are great ways for schools to keep illnesses from spreading.”

Mechler noted that cell phones are a good example of personal belongings students share, along with desks, computers, pens, pencils and doorknobs.

The CDC reported that the match for flu vaccine is good this year but there is still no way to know what will happen in the next few weeks. Influenza A typically causes the majority of illnesses during flu season. Both flu types A and B are circulating and cause similar illness and are extremely contagious.

Typical flu symptoms include cough, fever, fatigue and body aches. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may occur in more severe cases. While there’s no cure for influenza virus, antiviral medications, plenty of fluids and rest can help the body fight the infection.

“It is very difficult to predict flu activity and how long it will last,” Mechler said. “The key is to protect you and those around you with the best defense we have and get your annual flu shot. If your answer is that you don’t need the shot because you don’t get the flu, consider there are those around you who really need to avoid getting sick – especially the very young who can’t receive the vaccine yet, our older population and those who have lower immune systems.

“You can go to your local pharmacy, doctor or to the health unit for your flu shot,” she encouraged. “Many insurance plans pay for your annual vaccination, and older adults covered under Medicare Part B can get the vaccine free, with no copay or deductible.”

For information, call the health unit, 830-741-6191.