Upcoming Events

Breakfast with Santa

is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Pancakes & sausage, crafts and pix with Santa at St. Paul Lutheran Church

Historical marker dedication

at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Quihi 1 p.m. Sunday

Brunch with Santa

Hillside Boutique Hotel, Castroville

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Living Nativity

Holy Cross Catholic Church, D’Hanis 7 p.m. Sunday

HANK

wrapping party

for HANK’s kids’ Christmas party

is 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at New Fountain UMC