Dachshund dashes to first in Christmas card contest

photo / DAWN HOOVER

3rd-grader Journey Parker, accompanied by her grandmother and baby sister, proudly displays her first-place winning entry in the City of Hondo’s Christmas card design contest.

Projects and Program Coordinator Debbie Krueger on Monday had the honor of presenting the winners of the City of Hondo Christmas Card Contest at Hondo’s City Council meeting.

Krueger told council it was in October that the City of Hondo sent Kristi Frosch, director of Friends Academy, a letter and entry forms for their students to create the third annual Christmas Card for the City of Hondo.

Out of the numerous designs offered, city officials selected the artwork of sixth grade student Journey Parker as the first-place winner. The card’s design was a play on the phrase “Dashing through the snow,” from the perennially-popular Christmas carol, “Jingle Bells.”

The artwork depicts a smiling dachshund in a multi-colored, striped sweater, ready to go outside in the cold weather to play on Christmas Day. The lettering below the artwork says, “Dachshund through the snow!!!! Y’all!!!”

Second place went to eighth grade student Addison Gregoire, whose Christmas card featured a young girl clad in an orange dress, carrying home a freshly-cut Christmas tree.

Third place was awarded to third grader Ava Jacklin for her Christmas card’s artwork and its inspirational message about what Christmas means in Hondo. “It is gentleness for the past, endurance for the present, faith for the future,” read the card.

“(The first place) poster will be printed on 200 Christmas cards that will be going out to patrons and friends of the City of Hondo,” said Krueger while unveiling Parker’s card.

“It is so cool this card was chosen,” noted Krueger, “because, if you remember, we had our first Dachshund Dash this year at our 4th of July festival at (Veterans) Memorial Square Park.”

“Congratulations to all of you,” Mayor Jim Danner said to the three Christmas Card creators. “Great work.”

“Journey’s artwork will be displayed at the Hondo Public Library for everyone to enjoy through December,” added Krueger.

In other business, Mayor Danner asked the seven graduates of the third class of Hondo U, a citizen-engagement program that familiarizes residents with the functions of the city’s various departments, to step forward and receive their graduation plaques.

“These folks have gone through eight weeks of education pertaining to the city,” said Danner. “I think all of them probably agree they came away with a great deal of knowledge. This is our third class and we are very proud of the program. I have to thank Debbie Krueger for running this program.”

Krueger then called forward Hondo U graduates Heather Curtsinger, Eddie Cardenas, Lance Muennink, Cynthia Prieto, Russ Renaud, Tacho Vosquez and Janice Zinsmeyer to receive their plaques.

Municipal Court Clerk Cassandra Maldonado was recognized for her impending graduation from Sam Houston State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“Staff is very proud of her for this accomplishment,” said City Manager Kim Davis. “She has accomplished this while being a single mom and working here full-time. So, please join me in congratulating her on her degree.”