Charter committee presents proposed amendments

The City of Hondo Charter Review Commission on Monday presented its report on proposed amendments to the charter to Hondo City Council.

Charter Review Commission leader and local attorney Melodee Gruber explained the reasoning behind the proposed changes to council members.

Hondo’s home rule charter was adopted in May 2007 and requires review every five years. The first charter review was completed in 2010 followed by the most recent review in 2015. The current 18 member Charter Review Commission was created by city council on July 22 at its regular meeting.

The current Charter Review Committee, which is required to have at least 15 members, is comprised of Chairman Rose Mary Mares, George Adams, Deann Alvarez, Jen Callaway, Ernest Garza, Joel Gonzales, Katy Haby, Michele Hartung, Mercy Hernandez, Wesley Huesser, Les Johnson, Glen Klaus, Tara Mumme, Brad Price, Mike Sanchez, Cynthia Stanukinos, Lee Taylor and Jose ‘Porky’ Ytuarte.

The committee was tasked with reviewing the charter’s bylaws and providing council with its recommendations for amendments in November. After council votes to approve or deny the revisions, any approved amendments to the charter will be placed on the ballot of the May 2020 general election for a vote by the citizenry.

Mayor Jim Danner introduced the item on the proposed charter amendments, noting Gruber and the City Attorney Frank Garza oversaw the review process.

“I have the real privilege of working, overseeing and facilitating the Home Rule Charter Review Commission,” said Gruber. “I just want to congratulate the city for putting together such a dedicated and diverse group of individuals. Many of them are here.”

Gruber told council the CRC met six times and subcommittees reviewed the entire charter. The subcommittees then brought forward proposed changes and amendments to the sections they had reviewed.

The first proposed amendment is in the charter’s Section 3.04, which concerns the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem.

“The only change proposed in section 3.04 is in part 2, the proposal is to replace the affirmative vote of a ‘majority of council members’ is needed to overturn a mayoral veto, to a vote of a ‘supermajority’ is needed to overturn a mayoral veto,” said Gruber clarifying that the supermajority would be two-thirds of council members present.

The second amendment the CRC is recommending is to section 3.05 “Vacancies, Forfeitures and Filing of Vacancies”, subsection (2).

“The change there is to provide an additional basis for potential removal of a city council member who is absent for more than 25% of the aggregate number of regularly scheduled council meetings in a calendar year,” said Gruber. “If you do the math, 25% equals six meetings over an entire calendar year.”

The third proposed amendment is to the last sentence in Section 3.05 subsection (2), noted Gruber.

“The determination of absences shall be calculated after the first six months the member is in office,” she said of the proposed last sentence to the section. “If a person is elected in May, then the calculation wouldn’t occur until the next full calendar year.”

The fourth proposed amendment is in section 5.02 “Filing for Office” and regards subsection (2) (B).

“We want to remove the term ‘qualified voter’ and replace it with ‘registered voter’,” said Gruber. “These are the qualifications for a candidate for city office. This change is to comply with a change in underlying state law.”

The fifth proposed amendment is in section 7.16 “Administration of Budget” subsection (4).

“It is the timing on which the city manager must submit a report on revenues and expenditures,” said Gruber. “The recommended reporting change is from monthly to quarterly. That was decided after discussion with the city manager.”

In addition to the five proposed amendments, the CRC also spotted a couple of wording items that needed to be cleaned up.

“I understand these can be proposed in a single ballot item,” she said of the needed minor wording changes. “For example, the changing of the words ‘corporate limits’ to ‘city limits’ throughout the charter in order to be consistent. The other item is the term ‘council members’. Throughout the charter it is represented as two words. But in section 3.12, for some reason, it is only one word. So that is just a cleanup matter to make it consistent.

“Those are the items your Commission has come forward with and proposed as changes,” added Gruber.

“Did we not look at our hiring policy?” asked Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres.

“You mean the nepotism policy?” asked Danner.

“We did look at the nepotism policy,” said Gruber. “We looked at it and discussed it but ultimately decided not to make any changes in that area.”

“Why?” asked Torres.

“The commission felt that it complied with state law requirements and did not want to relax it any further than what is required by state law,” said Gruber.

Danner told council they would be given the opportunity to propose changes to the charter and the proposed amendments at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.

“What we are doing tonight is accepting the report of the commission,” said the mayor. “It is a very thorough report. We will take input from council about any other changes. We will, of course, have to visit with Ms. Gruber and Mr. Garza about the legality of whatever we may want to do.”

“At the next meeting, you can accept the report plus proceed with adopting the ordinance,” said City Attorney Garza. “And, I think it is good to obtain council’s ideas as to whether they have any charter changes they would like to include on the ballot as well.

“We have to call the election by our first meeting in February,” added Garza. “So we will have all of January and possibly that first meeting in February to finalize an ordinance.”

In Other Business

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into a purchase agreement with Insco for the purchase of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment to equip the South Texas Regional Training Center’s vocational annex for the Fall 2020 semester. The cost of the HVAC equipment is not to exceed $20,623.81.

Council authorized the city manager to enter into a purchase agreement with Grainger, in an amount not to exceed $3,200, for the purchase of additional HVAC equipment needed to initiate the HVAC vocational classes at STRTC in the Fall 2020.

• Council approved an ordinance establishing new criteria and guidelines for businesses applying for a tax abatement. The criteria calls for a minimum investment of $250,000, a minimum of 10 employees and entry salaries of $30,000 for employees.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into a purchase agreement with Cecil Atkission Ford for the purchase of 2019 F-150 in an amount not to exceed $30,000. The vehicle will serve as a work truck for the South Texas Regional Airport.

Council authorized the city manager to enter into a purchase agreement with Ancira Chevrolet for the purchase of a 2020 Equinox LT for an amount not to exceed $22,808.50. The four door sedan will replace a 2007 Caravan and be used as a courtesy vehicle for clients and visitors to the airport.

• This was the last meeting of the year for 2019. The next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council will be held next year on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. in city hall. The meeting is open to the public.