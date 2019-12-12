Brown Santa preps for annual deliveries

In October, Medina County Sheriff’s office began accepting applications from families for a Dec. 20 visit from Brown Santa. Signup continues through Dec. 14. MCSO administrative assistant / analyst Jamie Moore noted, “We do accept applications after the deadline, rather than turn someone away.”

Similar to Hondo Police Department’s Blue Santa program for families who reside in the city, Brown Santa – so named because sheriff’s deputies wear brown uniforms – reaches out to families countywide (see “Blue Santa signup underway with Hondo Police Dept.,” in the Dec. 5, 2019, issue of the Anvil Herald).

The annual undertaking relies on the generosity of the public – individuals, organizations and businesses – to help Brown Santa continue its longstanding tradition of helping others enjoy a merrier Christmas.

Donation sites in Hondo include the sheriff’s office, Hondo Gainz and The Rock. Other collection venues across the county include fitwell in Castroville and the office of Medina County Justice of the Peace Tomas ‘Tommy’ Ramirez III (Pct. 4), in Devine.

Moore explained, “We accept many items including blankets and new, unwrapped toys and clothes for children, ages newborn-to-14. The cutoff age is 14. Of course, we always accept money.”

Gifts dropped off on the delivery date can still be included in the distribution, however the earlier they are received, the sooner staff can place them in readiness for the appropriate family. If not needed, the surplus items are held over for the next year.

For information about donations or to sign up, drop by the sheriff’s office, 801 Ave. Y, Hondo or call 830-741-6150 and speak with Jamie Moore or Diamantina Jasso. Sheriff’s deputies will deliver 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 20.