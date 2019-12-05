New city buildings ready for occupancy in coming weeks

Parking lot construction is underway at Hondo Police Dept. offices (building on left) and Public Works Division offices, adjacent to Medina County Sheriff’s Office and across the street from the new facility being built for Medina County Food Pantry.

The two new modular buildings that will house the Hondo Police Department and the Public Works Division are in the process of being readied for full use and public access early next year. The elevated modular buildings’ newly-poured parking lots are being finished and decks are being built so that Americans with Disabilities Act compliant wheelchair lifts can be installed to accommodate access for all citizens, regardless of age or ability.

The new HPD and PWD facilities are located on Avenue Y near Disosway Street, across from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are currently forming up and pouring concrete curbs so we can put the final elevation on the parking lots and shoot the chip seal,” said Public Works Director Michael ‘Mike’ Schmidt on Tuesday. “We are simultaneously installing the culverts required for drainage. That is the concrete you see.

“The Facilities Division has also started building the decks so that we can install the ADA lifts at the front of the buildings,” noted Schmidt.

“We are hopeful, weather permitting, the parking lot portion will be finished prior to the Christmas holiday,” he added.