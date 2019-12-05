Council keeps airport whole in VAAYU deal



Hondo City Council returned from a Nov. 26 executive session, having put to bed a conflict with current airport tenant VT-San Antonio Aerospace and potential tenant VAAYU Aerospace. All conflicts were resolved when council approved dissolving VT-SAA’s master lease and negotiating a new lease with both VAAYU/Hondo Aerospace and VT-SAA.

Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela made the motion to authorize City Manager Kim Davis to release VT-SAA from their Master Lease, dated Dec. 8, 2015, in order to negotiate and execute new leases at the airport with VAAYU/Hondo Aerospace and VT-SAA based on the proposed terms discussed in Executive Session. The motion passed unanimously after being seconded by Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres.

The Hondo Aerospace hangars and other facilities are located off the northeast ramp of the South Texas Regional Airport at 900 Vandenberg Road.

“VT-SAA has been out there with the pilot training and parts-out operation for a quite a while,” explained Mayor Jim Danner. “They sold their parts-out business and flight school to VT Aerospace about a year ago.”

Then VT told the city they wanted VAAYU to take over their lease. But the city had difficulty obtaining VAAYU’s financial records, according to Danner.

“We finally said, ‘Hey, it’s not our problem, we have a lease with VT’,” said the Mayor of discussions with VAAYU. “We are not going to do anything that doesn’t make us whole.

“So, the last couple of months we’ve been hassling with VAAYU and VT,” he added. “VAAYU wanted some discounts and that sort of stuff. We finally said, ‘Hey, our VT lease is good for another year.’ We were adamant we were going to be made whole, so we just held out.”

Finally VT offered to lease some ramp space by their hangar and keep their lease whole. The city then agreed to negotiate a new lease with VAAYU for their operations.

“Last Monday night, we finally brought to close all these negotiations,” said Danner. “The way it stands right now, VAAYU will rent the hangar under a new lease and VT will continue to honor their lease and take part of the ramp space only. They may put some big storage units out there (for aircraft parts) on the far end of the airport.

“We still have Hondo Aerospace, which is now a subsidiary of VAAYU,” he noted. “We still have the parts-out business under VAAYU. The flight school has moved to New Braunfels, so we don’t have a flight school anymore. But, VAAYU keeps saying they are going to bring a new flight school out there, mainly for international pilots.

“So VAAYU will be in the old (Hondo Aerospace) hangar with the parts-out business,” he added. “VT will still have the smaller hangar out there and the ramp space where they will store stuff. And, VT will continue their lease for another year so we will stay whole.”