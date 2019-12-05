Blue Santa signup underway with Hondo Police Dept.

It’s time to ‘think blue’ as Hondo Police Department gears up for their annual Blue Santa program. Through the generous contributions of Hondo residents and businesses, the department will again collect unwrapped, new toys or gifts of money to purchase toys for children in families who reside within the city limits of Hondo and might not receive Christmas presents.

To add a child to the list, drop by HPD’s office, at 1101 16th Street. Sign-up sheets are available through Monday, Dec. 16.

Delivery of presents is set for Dec. 21, by the men and women in blue.

For children living outside Hondo, but within the county, reach out to the Brown Santa program.This effort, so-named because of MCSO’s brown uniforms, is administered by Medina County Sheriff’s office, 801 Avenue Y, Hondo.