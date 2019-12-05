Basketball binging: 53 games in 3 days



Basketball addicts can rejoice. The 39th Annual Hondo Basketball Tournament gets underway Thursday, Deo teams in each pool (with a guarantee of five games) will go to the eight-team championship brackets, and the third place teams (guarantee of four games) will go to a four-team silver bracket.

In the girls’ division are (Pool A) Hondo, SA Lutheran and Uvalde; (Pool B) S

There are 22 teams this year – 12 in the girls’ division, 10 in the boys’ – and they’ll be playing each of the next three days in the three gyms at Hondo High School.

In the girls’ division, teams will be grouped into pools of three teams each. After pool play today, they’ll be placed into brackets. The top tw

A Southwest JV, SA Lanier and Santa Maria; (Pool C) Bandera, Medina Valley and SA Jefferson; and (Pool D) Eagle Pass Winn, SA Christian and SA Burbank.

On the boys’ side, teams will be grouped into two pools. After a round-robin today and Friday, teams will be ranked for a single Saturday matchup each: #1 vs. #1, #2 vs. #2, etc.

Girls’ pool play today will wrap up tonight, with championship bracket play including first and semifinal rounds on Friday. All final round games are Saturday. In the silver bracket, semifinals are Friday and final rounds are Saturday. The girls’ championship game is at 3:30.

In the boys’ field are (Pool A) Hondo, Uvalde, SA Fox Tech, Pleasanton, Santa Maria; and (Pool B) SA Burbank, SA Southside, Progreso, Ingram and the SA Southwest JV.

The Hondo boys will play Thursday at 12:30 and 5:00, while the Hondo varsity girls will go at 3:30 and 6:30.

All totaled, 53 games will be played at Hondo High School by the end of the tournament.