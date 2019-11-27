Winter plans made for Hondo Animal Shelter

City of Hondo Animal Control Officer January Dugan, cuddling Smash, the shelter office’s resident kitty, is overjoyed by a recent donation of blankets, pet food, beds and other necessities for the animals temporarily housed at the City’s facility.

The manager of Hondo’s modest open-air animal shelter has made great strides in the last year at improving the facility (407 Harper) and networking with community and rescue organizations. Both groups compliment new shelter manager and top Animal Care Services Officer January Dugan’s goal to help ensure all shelter pets are safely housed until they can find a home or be returned to their owner.

Recently, Dugan asked the community, via the shelter’s Facebook page, to donate blankets and other items to the shelter to help pets stay warm in the winter.

“I just assumed all animal shelters had heat and air-conditioning,” said area resident Daniella Spann, who recently donated blankets, food, beds and other supplies to the shelter.

“At least the animals in there are safe and not running in the street,” noted Spann. “If every one chips in, we can make these animals lives so much easier and, hopefully, better at night.”

ACS Officer Dugan, a U.S. Army veteran, comes to Hondo from the Bexar County Animal Control, where she worked for two years. She also has two years of experience with Kirby Animal Control and 18 years of experience in animal rescue.

She started working for Hondo ACS in April as an assistant to the ACS shelter manager Sebastian Sandoval. Dugan was promoted to shelter manager in mid-October when Sandoval left to pursue an education in veterinary medicine.

The 12-kennel ACS shelter and its under 200 square-foot office has undergone various improvements in the last month under Dugan’s new ambitious leadership, in preparation for winter and the upcoming year. Sandoval had already begun making changes and improvements to the shelter and Dugan picked up the ball where he left off.

“We spruced up the outside and completely remodeled the inside of the office,” she said. “We pulled out the heat lamps that were unusable and are now enclosing the kennels with heat blankets on cold nights.

“I obtained a building we are going to set up for cats – a Kitty Kottage,” said Dugan. “We just need to add the interior stuff, insulate it and put up dry wall.

“I’ve also obtained a building for storage so we can clear out some of the extra stuff that is around the shelter area to make it more friendly for the dogs and more friendly to the people coming through to see them,” she added. “I’m also trying to institute a spay and neuter program, but that is probably another year out.”

Hondo’s shelter, although limited, has been successful at reducing the number of animals euthanized since it was first built in 2008. Hondo’s goal is working toward that goal, according to Dugan.

“The only animals we consider for euthanasia are either medically unstable or severely human-aggressive and a danger to themselves and others,” she said. “Less than 10% of the animals who come into the shelter now are euthanized.”

“We can always use donated blankets because it takes forever to catch up on laundry,” added Dugan. “Anytime anybody wants to donate blankets, we are happy to have them. Any kind of comfort item for the kennel is perfect.”