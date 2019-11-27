Annual holiday festival draws 3K

Hondo Junior Owls had the winning entry in the youth division for the Christmas in God’s Country Night Parade last Saturday, in downtown Hondo.

By Diane Cosgrove

Anvil Herald News Editor

The 2019 Christmas in God’s Country held last weekend around the courthouse and City Hall was a rousing success, according to Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Curtsinger.

“Everyone seemed to be extremely happy,” she said of the 100+ vendors who came to sell their wares, aside from a few small issues which were taken care of as they arose. Attendance at the daytime event was around 3,000 and likely higher than that for the night parade, Curtsinger said Tuesday, noting she was pleased with the turnout.

“We had 82 parade entries,” she continued, “which is more than we’ve had in the past. Most of the compliments we’ve received so far were that the parade was beautiful. We’re very happy with how it turned out.”

Friday night’s portion included free activities for kids, screening of the movie, “Elf,” Alamo Knockerball, bounce houses, Santa pictures, crafts provided by Hondo Public Library and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Attendees all enjoyed the lighting of the City’s Christmas tree as children from the Meyer Elementary choir sang Christmas songs and Texas Children’s Choir performed at the Courthouse.

“We had the pet adoptions, which was new for our Friday night event,” the chamber exec continued. “On Saturday, there was dancing by The Wilson County School of Ballet and Performing Arts, LLC of Castroville. It was fun.”

Chamber board president Guy Davis said Tuesday he believes it was the biggest CIGC event Hondo has seen. “Lots of people and lots to do,” he extolled. “I’ve had lots of comments the last two days from citizens saying ‘the best ever.’ I am extremely proud of our HACC employees, they did a fantastic job.”

Shoppers were definitely in the holiday spirit as Christmas music played around the courthouse square. Vendors did brisk business, no doubt helped by the beautiful crisp weather Saturday.

Chairs began appearing along the parade route early that morning, as folks planned ahead for the evening’s festivities.

As darkness descended, floats and other parade entries lined up for judging prior to the start of the parade at 7 p.m. Led off by the chamber banner, the grand marshal, Broadway Bank, represented by Pam Lutz, passed through enthusiastic parade attendees, followed by more than 80 entries. The Mighty Owl Band, illuminated and decorated, marched through town playing Jingle Bell Rock.

The lighted night parade lasted approximately 45 minutes, much to downtown guests’ delight. Most agreed it was one of the best in memory and a great way to start the Christmas season.