Prime time…

Accompanied by their FFA advisor Tim Tatsch (left), Hondo FFA members (from left) Preston Twilligear, Will Gardenhire, Shane Molitor, Luke Lessing, Colby La Porte, Baylee Rogge and Cassie Bendele, competed in Indianapolis among other FFA chapters from 41 states and brought home the national title in the Meats Evaluation and Technology category. Twilligear earned 1st high individual, Gardenhire took 3rd high and Bendele placed 7th. They also earned “perfect scores” on Retail Identification – something only seven students accomplished at the contest. All three are now students at Texas Tech University.