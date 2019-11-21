Police persist in search for missing teen, continue pleas for community assistance

Eva Maria Garcia, age 14 of Hondo, is still missing.





On October 16, Eva Marie Garcia was reported as a runaway to Hondo Police. The 14-year-old was last seen at her home in the early morning hours, according to updated information provided by HPD, Nov. 13 and 19.

Garcia is Hispanic, has brown eyes, is 5’ 2” tall and weighs 110 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she had shoulder-length, curly brown hair which she may have dyed pink.

Since receiving details regarding Garcia’s disappearance, HPD has conducted a multistep investigation. The department entered Garcia in the Texas and National Crime Information centers, published her physical description and photograph on HPD Facebook page, provided press releases to area media sources and continues reaching out to the community for help in locating the teen.

In addition to their initial attempts to find the missing middle school student, police commented, “Hondo PD attempted to conduct an Amber Alert during the beginning stages, but certain requirements to enter her into AAS were not met.

“Due to the fact that family and friends have not heard from Garcia, HPD reached out again to the San Antonio Police Department Southwest Texas Fusion Center (SWTFC). The case was reviewed and authorization for the Amber Alert was granted Nov. 13.”

SWTFC is a partnership between South Texas regional law enforcement, fire and emergency management agencies and services. Its function is to enhance the safety and security of the region by serving as an all crimes / all hazards information-sharing center, according to SWTFC online.

Since the teenager was first reported missing, Hondo police have continued following up on all information received, but have not located Garcia. Detective Sgt. Brandon Teer said, “HPD is not releasing any new information at this time. However, I can confirm that a tip led officers to check a residence in San Antonio with the assistance of SAPD, but the subjects no longer lived at the address.

“We are following up on all tips that come in and are still working this case. Just because the Amber Alert was not renewed – not canceled as some news media have stated – does not mean the case is closed.”

Help is still needed. Information can be reported to Hondo Police at 830-426-5353 or anonymously by calling Medina County Crimestoppers at 1-800-FOR-CUFF. A tip leading to Garcia’s location could result in a cash reward of up to $500.