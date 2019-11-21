Owls advance to area; face Rockport at Edgewood Veterans Stadium in SA

PHOTO / CHARLES CARLSON

Hondo Owls take the field before their bi-district win over Bandera at Barry Field last Friday, securing them an area playoff berth this Friday, in San Antonio, against Rockport-Fulton.

For the fourth time since 2014, the Hondo Owls are advancing to the second round of the football playoffs.

After a 21-14 home bi-district victory over Bandera last Friday, the Owls advance to the area round, when they take on the Rockport-Fulton Pirates.

The game is Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Edgewood ISD’s Veterans Stadium in San Antonio, just off South General McMullen Drive, next to Kennedy High School.

Admission prices are set at $8 for adults, $4 for students. Tickets are available only at the stadium, beginning at 5 p.m. Stadium gates open at 6:30. District passes will be accepted, along with THSCA passes and Hondo ISD Gold Cards.

Public parking is north of the stadium off of West Thompson Street. Hondo is the home team with fans seated in the west stands.

Please note that the Edgewood ISD has a clear bag policy. Bags of clear plastic, up to 12” x 12” x 6” may be brought into the stadium, as well as small purses no larger then 5.5” x 8.5”. Prohibited items include large purses, camera cases, backpacks, briefcases, diaper bags, fanny packs, binocular cases, or any kind of luggage or cooler. Exceptions will be made for necessary medical equipment.

The Owls are 6-5 on the year, with a five-game winning streak, and are the only team from District 14-4A-II still playing.

R-F is 8-3, champion of 15-4A-II, and has won six in a row, including last week’s 61-0 bi-district pounding of Progreso.

The winner of Friday’s game will face either Wimberley or Raymondville next week in the regional round.