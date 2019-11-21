Kids, write your letters to Santa!

It’s time to begin gathering children’s letters to Santa. Each year, we publish letters written by kiddos up to and including first graders.

Though the majority of this North Pole correspondence is usually provided through the elementary schools, parents of children not enrolled in public school are also encouraged to send in their children’s wish lists. We’ll get them to the North Pole!

Deadline to provide these letters to the Anvil Herald is Friday, Dec. 6. Please leave spelling, grammar and punctuation as the child wrote it, as that adds to the letter’s charm.