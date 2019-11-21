Holiday season kicks off here with Christmas in God’s Country

Pack up the lawn chairs and the kids – Christmas in God’s Country is this weekend, in downtown Hondo. Plan to attend this hugely popular event which brings out the community and out-of-towners alike for a weekend of Christmas joy.

The holiday celebration kicks off Friday. Just after dark, the Meyer Elementary choir brings the crowd around with classic carols sung in front of City Hall. Santa Claus will be there as officials illuminate the City’s Christmas tree at City Hall, marking the official start of the most wonderful time of the year.

There will be a full lineup of family fun around Medina County Courthouse throughout the evening. Enjoy listening to Texas Children’s Choir showcasing their incredible talent as dazzling horse-drawn carriage rides are offered by Knowlton’s Vista Verde Ranch.

Bring the kids, as Alamo Knockerball will provide excitement for the big kids, and a bouncy castle will be sure to entertain the little ones. Pictures with Santa will be available, and all can take in a screening of the Christmas classic, “Elf.”

“But that’s not even the best news,” said Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Curtsinger. “All these events are free!”

Food trucks will be available throughout the evening.

The City of Hondo Animal Shelter plans to host a pet adoption event – a great opportunity to find the perfect, adorable Christmas present.

Come back on Saturday and complete the family Christmas shopping. Vendors from all over the state plan for months to be a part of the event, and shopping will continue throughout the day and into the evening. Local musician Weston Ripps will perform all day Saturday.

Set up your seats downtown along Avenues M and K and as well as 16th Street and get ready to cheer on the Jingle Bell Joggers who finish up the 5K on Avenue M, just before the start of the legendary Lighted Night Parade. A beautiful sight to behold, especially in the company of your family, friends and neighbors, this parade will surely get folks in the Christmas Spirit.

For more information about this wonderful event, check visit https://www.hondochamber.org/cigc.