Four decade-career ending; Lutz to leave banking behind

Pam Lutz of Hondo

While most of us are counting down the days to the holidays, anticipating family get-togethers and special meals, one Hondo woman is anticipating another special day.

Broadway Bank Financial Center Manager Pam Lutz will retire on her birthday, Dec. 2, after 40 years in the banking industry. They’ve been good years, she affirms, and she can honestly say she has enjoyed the ride.

Lutz has seen a lot in those four decades, including the introduction of ATMs and the implementation of digital banking, and it’s a far cry from her early years at Medina Savings, where she got her start.

Lutz worked several other jobs before entering the financial world, at Nester’s (a neighborhood grocery and meat market in Hondo, now gone), H-E-B and Gulf Mart in San Antonio, as well as a decade at Chapman Grain, where she came to know every farmer and rancher for miles around. She hails from a time when accounts were penciled on a ledger and folks dropped by to visit their banker in person.

“I loved working for Russell and Mildred Chapman,” she said. “It was a real learning experience, and later, they made me a manager.”

Near the end of her time at Chapman Grain, Lutz said her friend Carol Long, who worked at Medina Savings, used to come by with application in hand for Lutz to apply for a job with her at Medina Savings. She resisted for a time, placing the paper in a drawer. After Long came, application in hand, for probably the fifth time and sat with her until she completed it, Lutz finally made the decision to switch careers.

She was given an interview at Medina, Lutz said, adding, “Back then, they could ask you anything – not like it is now. He asked me, ‘What does your husband do?’”

Lutz said that when she told the interviewer her husband worked fulltime at Universal Rundle and farmed along with that, it sealed the deal. “He laughed and said, ‘You are hired, girl, because I’ve never had a farmer’s wife quit!’” And you know, Lutz said, “He was right!”

She was hired at Medina Savings, and stayed on through transitions and acquisitions, as the financial institution changed to Gill Savings, Sunbelt Savings, Bank of America and finally, Broadway Bank. She was a regional manager at one point, traveling from Hondo up and down I-35, from Lytle to Pearsall and Dilley, as well as north to Helotes, checking on the various branches and motivating the staff in each place to in generate new business.

When her branch of Bank of America was acquired by Broadway, Lutz said staff didn’t know right away who had purchased the branches, and even when she went to a meeting in Kerrville with staff from other rural branches which were part of the BOA family, they had not a clue as to who had bought them.

“We knew we were going to be sold,” she continued. “Then, in walks Mr. Goudge, and I did not know Jim Goudge at the time. He’s married to one of the Cheever girls and he was over Broadway Bank at that time, and up until just a few years ago.

“Wonderful man – he made everyone feel so comfortable. When he announced (that Broadway Bank had bought them), he just made everyone feel special. It was a true feeling of, ‘We’re just so proud to have y’all,’ instead of ‘Well, we’ve got you.’”

Lutz said they were Bank of America for five years, but she was not sad about the sale. BOA was not a good fit with rural banking facilities, she explained. “It was a different culture. They had a totally different outlook on banking than on (that of) a small town. They’re ‘big’ Bank of America, and I think it took them about five years to figure out that they’re not made for ‘the country,’” she added. She said BOA sold off all of its rural branches and just kept the city branches.

“Every institution that I ever worked for, I think I learned a lot,” she conceded. “I don’t think I ever looked back and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, I hated working there – because I didn’t. Whatever they told me to do, I did it to the best of my ability.

“I never had anyone come down on me and never got put on probation, so I must have done something right,” she said. “It’s been a great career, I’ve loved every minute of it.

“It’s taken me probably two years to make up my mind, to decide that – okay, I’m going to be 76 on December 2nd – it’s time to hand it over,” she said pensively. “I was retiring in February… then it was March… then it was going to be May.”

She is comfortable doing this now, having trained her replacement, DeAnna Musquiz, recently promoted to financial center manager, and expressed the utmost confidence in her.

“It’s time,” she conceded, “especially now – we’re going more to digital, it’s the way of the world, and it’s how the younger people want to do their business. It’s not how it used to be, when people really wanted to come into the branches and visit. I mean, you still have that generation that does, but the younger ones, they’ll come in and open their account, but then they want it all digital. That’s why DeAnna and the younger people can do that.”

Although sad to see those days go, she has been progressive in leading staff through the various stages of bank growth and is ready to relinquish her role at Broadway, as well as some of her community service.

Lutz has been active in the Hondo community, serving a (likely) record 25 years on the board of directors for the Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce. She chose not to run for the position again, instead encouraging her successor at Broadway to seek a spot on the board.

Lutz is also an active member of The Rotary Club of Hondo-D’Hanis, where she is a Paul Harris Fellow.

Lutz and her husband, Harold, still a farmer, plan to travel and enjoy each other’s company in the years ahead, in between planting, cultivating and harvesting. “We haven’t made any decision yet, but we want to explore some places we haven’t seen – expand our horizons,” she said.

She said she will be freer to help Harold move equipment now, instead of fitting that in early in the morning or later in the day, working around her busy work schedule. “We can just go at 10 o’clock, if we want to!” she exclaimed, as though realizing it for the first time.

Spending time with their family, which includes a handful of great-grandchildren, is also high on the list.

Broadway Bank encourages the community to stop by the bank, pull up a chair and visit a bit with Lutz, like folks used to, during the week of Nov. 25, celebrating her 40 years in the career she’s loved.