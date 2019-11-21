$150K will aid rural broadband reach here

Go Medina County, comm-Zoom® and Microsoft announced Nov. 20 a partnership to expand fixed wireless broadband access from comm-Zoom’s existing network into unserved and under-served areas of the county.

“Medina County is located in one of the fastest growing areas in Texas and the United States. Much of the growth is coming to rural areas that are currently in need of fast and reliable broadband services. We are very happy that Microsoft has chosen our county to be a part of this program,” said Medina County Judge and chairman of Go Medina County, Chris Schuchart.

“We’re excited to be selected as a partner with Go Medina County and Microsoft on this Rural Broadband Empowerment initiative,” said commZoom CEO Bob Cohen. “With demand for high speed broadband increasing every day, the time is right for commZoom to fully leverage available technologies and extend our reach to areas not presently served by our wired hybrid fiber coax network. Adding these fixed wireless services to our current offerings will allow us to more quickly address demand in areas we’ve been tracking for years.”

Microsoft contributed $150,000 to help accelerate the design, deployment and operation of commZoom’s expanded broadband service initiative. The investment is part of Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Development initiative. The company operates major datacenters in Medina and Bexar counties.

“Microsoft is committed to helping communities fill gaps in broadband coverage. As the world becomes more digital, access to online services and data becomes more important,” said Robert Sloan, principal program manager with Microsoft’s Talent, Workforce, and Community Development team.

“In selecting commZoom to partner with us in this effort,” he continued, “we are getting a company with an outstanding reputation for local service in south Texas that is capable of delivering high-speed data services to areas that have limited, if any, broadband options.”

The project will develop in phases throughout 2020 and beyond, as new service areas are scheduled for roll-out. commZoom will analyze potential fixed wireless service areas using historical call tracking data, line-of-sight characteristics and other technical and business considerations.

Communication regarding the availability of service will come as it is established and activated in the regions in which it operates.

Go Medina County is the economic development initiative, made up of representatives of stakeholders from the county whose mission is to promote the attraction of businesses and industry by identifying state, regional and local resources to enhance economic development and the general economic well-being of the county, its businesses and residents.