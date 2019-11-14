Owl logo takes flight on city’s water tower

Hondo’s iconic silver water tower underwent a many-months’ transformation, culminating with two views, one facing US 90 on the north side (right) and the other (left), facing Hondo High School campus to the south. PHOTOS / DIANE COSGROVE

The Hondo Athletic Booster Association on Saturday expressed their pride after contractors finished painting two Hondo High School mascot-themed logos on the city’s downtown water tower. The endeavor, meant to enhance community pride in student programs, was a generous project of love for HABA and their supporters.

It would have cost the City of Hondo $7,500 to have a single city-themed logo painted on the tower, according to City Manager Kim Davis. But the two high school mascot-themed logos were funded completely by private donations and HABA.

On Aug. 26, Hondo City Council approved HABA President Craig Luedke’s proposal to have the HHS Owl logos incorporated in the design to be painted on the city’s newly-refurbished downtown water tower at no cost to the city. The water tower was spruced up as part of a Texas Water Development Board funded elevated storage tank maintenance project.

With the refurbishment of the downtown water tower complete, except for the painting, it presented HABA the opportunity have two HHS mascot logos painted on the tower, instead of having just the standard city logo adorn the structure.

The practice of painting the local high school’s mascot on a city’s main water tower is a proud rural Texas tradition.

“It used to be that when you went into a city, you saw that pride and you saw their mascot up on the water tower,” Luedke told council in August. “We’d like to bring that back now that we have the opportunity.”

As of Saturday, Nov. 9, the tradition of having a high school mascot adorned water tower has been established in Hondo.

“They look awesome!” said a pleased HABA President Luedke by email on Monday. “HABA is very proud of how it turned out.”

Luedke, who described the process of creating the logos, said no unveiling ceremony is needed as the logos can be easily seen from downtown Hondo, Hwy. 90 and the High School.

“HABA coordinated with the painting contractor about appropriate size and design,” he said of the exciting new logos. “The process involved taking a giant stencil in four sections, affixing it to the water tower, confirming the best orientation for each side, then tracing the stencil onto the water tower. It was then hand-painted onto the tower.

“The north side, which faces Hwy. 90, has a large owl, and the words ‘Hondo, Home of the Owls’,” he said. “It is very visible from downtown and Hwy. 90.”

“The south side of the water tower, which faces the high school, is painted with ‘Go Big Blue’ and a large block H,” continued Luedke. “It is very visible from both the high school and Barry Field and will serve as an awesome beacon of school pride whenever anyone glances in its direction.

“This was a great coordinated effort by the city council, city staff and the Hondo Athletic Booster Association to bolster pride in a unique and long-term way,” he added.