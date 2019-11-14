Busy playoff weekend ahead for local teams

Playoffs continue this weekend for one area team, and get underway for three others.

The D’Hanis volleyball team has cruised through its first two playoff matches, and is headed back to the Region IV-1A tournament this weekend.

On Friday at 2:30, the Cowgirls will go up against Round Top-Carmine in the regional semifinals this Friday afternoon at Brenham High School. If the Cowgirls get past RT-C, they’ll move on to Saturday’s regional finals, to take on the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between McMullen County and Fayetteville.

The survivor of those four teams will earn a berth in the UIL state tournament, which, for Conference 1A, begins next Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Culwell Center in Garland.

Friday night, the Hondo Owls will play host to the Bandera Bulldogs in the Class 4A-Div. II bi-district playoffs. Game time at Barry Field is 7:30 p.m.

The Medina Valley Panther football team will make a long trip on Friday – interestingly, to the same destination as D’Hanis volleyball. The Panthers will visit the Brenham Cubs in the Class 5A-Div. II bi-district playoffs. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

And then on Saturday night, the D’Hanis Cowboys take the field for their bi-district football contest. The Cowboys will travel to Pettus, where they’ll take on the Agua Dulce Longhorns in a Class 2A-Div. II bi-district matchup. Kickoff in Pettus is set for 7 p.m.