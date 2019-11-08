Hondo volleyball update

PHOTO / JEFF BERGER

Taylor Neuman’s set 2 attack was blocked out of bounds by Orange Grove defenders during the Owls five-set area playoff win Thursday night in Pleasanton. They’ll play La Vernia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio. The regional quarterfinal match begins at 6 p.m.

Morgan Weynand goes up for a kill during Hondo’s area playoff victory over Orange Grove.

Pleasanton — The Hondo volleyball team’s postseason run continued Thursday, Nov. 7, when they chalked up a grueling, five-set area playoff win over Orange Grove at Pleasanton High School.

A huge contingent of Hondo fans watched the Owls outlast the Lady Bulldogs, 20-25, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10, to advance to the regional quarterfinals. Hondo will go up against the state’s #3-ranked 4A team, La Vernia, this coming Tuesday, Nov. 12, in a 6 p.m. match at Blossom Athletic Center’s Littleton Gym.

Tuesday’s win marked the team’s school record 32nd match victory of the season. The 32-9 Owls have now surpassed the season record of 31-12, set by the 2018 team. This will mark the Owls’ first trip to the regional quarterfinals since the 2013 season.

Thursday’s victory also marked Hondo’s fourth five-set win this season. Entering 2019, it had been eight years since Hondo last won a five-set match.