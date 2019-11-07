Voters approve most amendments proposed for Texas Constitution

Texans passed all but one of the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution in Tuesday’s Special Election. Proposition 1, which would have allowed municipal judges the freedom to occupy more than one office at a time, failed in the balloting.

In Medina County, the votes cast by 3,973 residents followed the ones cast across the state, expressing approval of all but Prop 1 (see chart). Results are preliminary until after canvassing next week.

On Wednesday, Elections Administrator Lupe Torres said, “The turnout was not what I had hoped for, however it was higher than 2017. After reviewing the 2017 Constitutional Amendment Election results, we had a 3.12% turnout in 2017 versus (nearly) 11% on this election. Turnout on Election Day for this election was good, with 2233 votes cast (on Election Day; a combined 3,873 total votes were cast during early voting and on Election Day).

“Prop 4 may have had a big impact on the turnout! I heard a lot of conversation about it in person and via social media,” he added.

Texas voters considered the following propositions:

Prop. 1 - The Constitutional Amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.

Prop. 2 - The Constitutional Amendment providing for the issuance of additional General Obligation Bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

Prop. 3 - The Constitutional Amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.

Prop. 4 - The Constitutional Amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.

Prop. 5 - The Constitutional Amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historic sites, while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.

Prop. 6 - The Constitutional Amendment authorizing the Legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the cancer prevention and research institute of Texas.

Prop. 7 - The Constitutional Amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.

Prop. 8 - The Constitutional Amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

Prop. 9 - The Constitutional Amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.

Prop. 10 - The Constitutional Amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.

Other results

The City of La Coste will have three new council members – Dale M. Ames, Karl Lutz and Wade Tschirhart.

Residents in Natalia Independent School District chose two new trustees – Gordon W. Gentry Sr. and Mireya G. Vanderslice.