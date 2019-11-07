Large crowds witness Big Boy’s South Texas run

“Big Boy” builds up a head of steam as it prepares to pass through Hondo after a 35-minute stop at CR 424, west of Hondo, where it was met by hundreds of people excited to see the famed engine.



PHOTO / LINDA PERKINS





The railroad crossing at CR 424, just west of Hondo, buzzed with excitement Monday afternoon as hundreds converged on the site in anticipation of ‘Big Boy’ No. 4014’s scheduled stop there. As the giant engine steamed toward Hondo from its last stop in Sabinal, folks from Hondo, other Texas towns and out-of-state crowded along the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way.

Vehicles, some double-and-triple-parked at times, lined both sides of CR 424 north and south of the crossing. A few people brought lawn chairs, but most stood, ready to get the best view when the locomotive arrived.

No one seemed to mind the intense South Texas sun as they waited, cameras and phones in hand, to simply watch or photograph the largest operating steam engine in the world.

They chatted, met folks from across Texas and other states, discussed their love of trains and shared stories about encounters with other trains. Others visited with Union Pacific crew members and UP police. Many asked again and again, “How long before Big Boy gets here?”

As the locomotive drew closer, UP officers and Medina County Sheriff’s deputies began moving the crowd to a safer distance on either side of the track. Big Boy’s shrill whistle announced his approach, and billows of steam emitted from side-mounted tanks and from the tender behind as the huge locomotive chuffed to a stop. Only then did railroad officials allow the crowd to move closer, touch the magnificent engine and take myriads of pictures. Overhead, a drone and people inside a helicopter had birds-eye views, recording the event.

Big Boy’s conductor and UP crew began a once over – employing ladders to check out sections closer to the locomotive’s topmost parts – and to ensure the engine keeps running in tiptop shape. A UP crewman confirmed this was necessary for Big Boy’s success in completing the remainder of his several-state journey.

Hundreds also gathered at the Hondo loading dock on 18th St. and all along US 90 – east and west of downtown – eager to get a glimpse of No. 4014 as it continued east on the next leg of its trek.

At a previous stop, according to longtime Sabinal resident Billie Franklin, Big Boy blocked Center St. while numerous townspeople from Sabinal, Uvalde, Castroville and Utopia, along with two busloads of students from Sabinal and Utopia, turned out.

Although a UP crewman was overheard to say the big engine might continue operating, and may someday make another run through Hondo, several senior citizens related with a catch in their voices, “Big Boy’s visit today might be the chance of a lifetime (for them).”

Then, with waves and shouts of goodbye, the crowd watched Big Boy chug away down the tracks. For several minutes, they seemed lost in the moment before leaving to resuming their routines.

