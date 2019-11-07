FOHC plans Sunday meeting in Tarpley



The Friends of Hondo Canyon are calling on area landowners to attend an informational meeting on Sunday, Nov. 10, regarding their ongoing fight to stop the proposed discharge of wastewater into Commissioners Creek in Bandera County from a youth summer camp.

Landowners will also be provided with information on a new water rights request, to withdraw 40 acre-feet of water a year from the Middle Trinity Aquifer’s Cow Creek limestone formation, to maintain a private lake on the camp property filled with water and to irrigate 10 acres of sports fields.

The meeting will update landowners on the new water rights request and the status of the group’s protest to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding a pending wastewater permit, proposed to the TCEQ by RR417 LLC, also known as Camp Ozark. The permit application requested permission to discharge up to 49,000 gallons of treated wastewater directly into Commissioners Creek. The limited liability company’s owners, Sam and Chris Torn, plan to develop a for-profit Christian youth summer camp, with housing for staff and campers, on their land in Tarpley.

The waters of Commissioners Creek in Bandera County flow into the upper Hondo Creek, which flows downstream into the Frio River.

The FOHC says the proposed permit puts at risk spring fed headwater streams with pristine water quality, located in the upper Nueces River Basin. They rank among the last remaining, classified stream units in Texas with no documented pollution concerns. These creeks, located in Bandera and Medina Counties, have never received effluent above US Highway 90.

After the two creeks meet, Hondo Creek travels underground and flows into the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, contributing about 16% of the water found in the aquifer. The aquifer is a source of drinking water for over two million people in the South Texas Region.

“As a river system, the Upper Nueces River Basin provides 60% of the recharge into the Edwards Aquifer, and no one has a pollutant discharge permit into this upper basin,” noted FOHC Secretary Margo Denke. “If TCEQ approves this permit, it sets a new precedent. This rural part of the Texas Hill Country is being developed, and developers should take steps to protect the pristine, crystal clear creeks we are known for. Zero discharge systems, such as Texas Land Application (TLAP) or septic systems are readily available and do not pollute the aquifers.”

The FOHC warns the concentration of nutrients in treated wastewater is at least a hundred times greater than the current level in these streams and would basically fertilize the low-nutrient headwaters—causing excessive algae growth and adversely affecting water clarity, water temperature, oxygen levels and aquatic life.

In addition, the removal of pharmaceuticals and personal care products from the wastewater is not possible with the technology being proposed to treat the wastewater.

The FOHC is not trying to bar the camp’s development. Rather, members of the organization say they are requesting that the Torns apply for a zero discharge irrigation permit, as an alternative to the proposed method.

“The FOHC has been successful at ‘moving the bar’ – the final permit application requires RR 417 LLC to apply for a water reuse permit where 75% of the effluent will be land applied; the applicants retain the right to discharge up to 25% of the effluent into a pristine, spring fed creek,” said Denke on Tuesday. “During the summer, it is likely that the only water in the puddles in the creek will be nutrient rich wastewater. And, when rains come the wastewater will grow more bacteria and algae, and will travel down into the aquifer.”

The FOHC previously met in Tarpley on Aug. 18 in preparation for an Aug. 26 TCEQ public meeting on the permit.

“The Aug. 18 meeting went very well,” said Denke. “We had over 100 people there. We had over 300 at the TCEQ meeting, and more than 500 official complaints were filed with the TCEQ.”

At the Nov. 10 meeting, FOHC will review the TCEQ’s response to their protest comments ahead of a scheduled TCEQ Contested Case Hearing.

“We must respond to the official TCEQ ‘Response to Comments’ that was mailed to all who protested to TCEQ,” said Denke. “We are preparing for a contested case hearing. We are also going to discuss a new water rights permit, which would let the landowners pump out groundwater to keep their private lakes full.”

In 2017, the Torns built a dam across Commissioners Creek to capture its headwater springs and create a private lake.

“It took seven months to fill up their lake,” said Denke. “So they applied for a water rights permit to pump 40 acre-feet a year out of a well to keep their recreational lake full during the summer and for irrigation.

“We are not very happy about that,” said Denke. “That is everyone’s well water.”

Regarding the wastewater permit, the Torns have worked with TCEQ and submitted a revised application, saying they will only discharge 25% of the 49,000 gallons of wastewater they plan to create, according to FOHC.

“They want some of the well water to irrigate fields,” she added. “But we think wastewater is perfect for that use. If the camp is only open four months a year, the camp would generate about 19 acre-feet of wastewater. The water rights permit is asking for 10 acre-feet a year to irrigate 10 acres of playing fields. There is plenty of wastewater to accomplish this, without relying on wells. Regarding the 30 acre-feet a year to keep a recreational lake full, these are issues that we all need to discuss openly.”

The FOHC believes the Torns wouldn’t need a water rights permit if they would use their wastewater for irrigation of their sports fields and the remainder to supplement their private lake.

“This would be a bed and banks permit, because surface water is owned by the state. You need a bed and banks permit to use that water for a non- agricultural use.”

The Sunday meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Anton Haner Community Center (Old Tarpley School House) at 25 Valentine Lane in Tarpley.

Brenda Saunders, Vice President of The FOHC, says the TCEQ process is convoluted and hopes people attend the meeting to understand the issues and support the fight.

“It’s vital that people understand the process,” said Saunders. “So we have to be smart. We have great attorneys to help us navigate this and a wonderful group of engaged people who are not easily discouraged by the bureaucracy.”