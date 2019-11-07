Area playoffs tonight for Owl, Cowgirl v-ball

Volleyball playoffs continue for one team and begin for another tonight (Thursday).

The Hondo Owls, coming off their bi-district four-set win over Cuero on Tuesday night in Seguin, will advance to the 4A area playoffs tonight against Orange Grove. Game time is 7 p.m. at Pleasanton High School. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for students. The Hondo-OG winner will face either La Vernia or Rockport-Fulton in the regional quaterfinals.

The Owls’ playoff match may be heard live on the internet. Visit audiosportsonline.net.

Tuesday’s win was the Owls’ first volleyball postseason victory in six years.

Also tonight, the D’Hanis Cowgirls begin their quest for a third straight trip to the UIL Class A state tournament, when they take on Bruni in an area playoff match. Both teams had first-round byes and will meet tonight in a 7 p.m. matchup at Pearsall High School.

The winner will face Knippa, the third place entry from District 30-A, early this coming week. Knippa will enter their playoff match fresh off a pair of byes in the first two rounds.