Third-year students at St. Mary’s University School of Law Emily Reed (right), a 2014 graduate of Hondo High School, and teammate Natsumi Covey, won the prestigious 13th Annual Civil Rights and Liberties National Moot Court Competition conducted last weekend at Emory University School of Law, surpassing 27 other teams from powerhouse advocacy law schools across the country. Moot court competitors participate in a hypothetical appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, writing a brief as respondent or petitioner, then argue the case before the mock court. Reed excelled and was awarded “Best Brief” in the competition as well as “Best Oral Advocate” in the final round. Reed will graduate in Spring 2020.