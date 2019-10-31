State trip is Tuesday for D’Hanis Pride Band
October 31, 2019
The appearance at the UIL State Marching Contest is this Tuesday for the D’Hanis Pride Band.
The band will be the second to perform on Tuesday, with an 8:15 a.m. show time. There are 19 bands at state competing in Conference 1A, with the final band stepping off at 12:45 p.m.
The top bands from among the 19 semifinalists will return for a finals performance in the evening.
D’Hanis earned a first division rating at the UIL Region XI Contest at Barry Field in Hondo on Oct. 12, which qualifies them for next week’s state contest at the Alamodome.
