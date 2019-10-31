Muennink retires from county

Medina County Health Unit Nurse Supervisor Pam Muennink, RN (center), is joined by staff (from left) Michelle Garcia; Patricia Mechler, RN; Crystal Pina, LVN; and Esther Hernandez.

Pam Muennink, RN, walked through the doors at Medina County Health Unit for the last time today (Oct. 31) as the county’s nursing supervisor. She relinquishes her role to her successor, Patricia Mechler, RN, whom she has oriented to the position for the past two months.

Muennink credits Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart and the commissioners for having the wisdom to allow for such a transition period, enabling Mechler to slip comfortably and seamlessly into the leadership of the unit.

The county nurse began her career at the health unit in May of 1992. “When we started this health unit, we had child health, family planning, all kinds of screening for developmental things for children. We also did breast cancer awareness – we sent them for mammograms and birth control. We were the only facility in Medina County that provided immunizations.”

Before the county’s health unit was established, parents who wanted to get their children vaccinated had to go to the health department. “None of the doctors’ offices did it at that time,” Muennink explained. “(The health department) has been all over Medina County, it’s been by the jail, in a trailer....

“When I went to work here, Judy Williams was the nurse supervisor. I worked for the county, but a year later, it became a state position. I worked for the state for five years, then it went back to the county, but I never left my office,” she said.

“As the funding has changed, the programs have changed. We used to do a lot of TB (tuberculosis screening) – we were the only ones in the county who did TB, now the doctors are doing that.

“We used to do lead screening, but we don’t see that anymore,” she continued, noting that the elimination of lead in paint and lead pipes made children safe from lead contamination. Her office also conducted developmental screenings for children who on Medicaid.

“It was the only place they got physicals; it was the only place women got physicals, coming through here. They couldn’t afford to go to the doctors.

“Things changed, times have changed,” she added. “There were no Head Start programs in Medina County before then.

“The physicians all do immunizations now, everybody has to have a medical ‘home.’ Our office is the resource for the county, (county health unit staff) help all the clinics order the immunizations and are the lead on that, as well as for preparedness.

“If anything happens in the county, it would go through here, we’d work hand in glove with Keith Lutz (Medina County Emergency Management).

“We teamed up with Sandy Kunkel’s (AgriLife Extension) office and the hospital to do things like Walk Across Texas (a local health challenge), the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life… and it’s all kind of waned. When we started the Relay, it was an all-night thing, and it was so much fun. Now, it’s a couple hours. Other things have taken their places.

“My mother looked so forward to the Relay. She’d get the ice chest and make pimento cheese, chicken salad and all kinds of stuff and take it down (to the Relay site) and we’d stay all night. She was in her seventies, but she just loved it.

“We’d set up a booth and do cancer awareness, smoking – all kinds of stuff – and then walk all night and work with people. They loved it.

“We have super feedback from our county judge and commissioners, they appreciate our health unit and make sure we stay viable. We are funded totally by grants. We do a program for immunizations, for community outreach and then one for preparedness. Those are the three things we are funded to do. Sometimes, when people want us to do something, we have to figure out how that fits in with a particular grant.”

One service the health unit is supposed to provide is serving on the three-county child fatality board. “We meet in Uvalde every quarter for the Child Fatality Review and review all the death certificates for children under 18. We are to determine if each was a preventable death.

“We take our findings to Austin. It’s the group that made the changes in the seatbelt laws and riding in the back of a pickup truck, because there were so many accidents happening that were causing deaths that could be prevented.

“That was something that was very important. It was Uvalde, Real and Medina counties, serving together. But now, the state won’t provide the death information because of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

“We had DAs, nurses from the ER, law enforcement – everything from sheriff’s departments to Department of Public Safety – people from every walk of life that had anything to do with the death. We heard so many different opinions of things, it raised your awareness of so much. And now, we can’t get the information, so that’s just gone,” she lamented.

“We just did a conference last week in Uvalde called You Be the One, with Sandy Kunkel’s office, about human trafficking. Every year until now it was on child abuse; this year it was human trafficking. When they did it on child abuse, it really helped us, because so often, what you see is not understood as child abuse.”

She said that presenters usually included medical examiners from San Antonio as well as attorneys and people who were survivors of abuse. Locally, Wayne Springer from the district attorney’s office would speak. “It was a group of well-informed people who would come. It was a great way to get information,” Muennink added.

The nurse said the primary service her office provides now is disseminating information. “After 9/11, the focus went from general public health to preparedness, because no counties in Texas were prepared to handle anything. Medina County now has one of the best programs.

“We’re small; there’s only four staff members of the health department, and yet we can compete with (the delivery of services provided by) Austin and Houston. We have to exercise that periodically, and we get big kudos every time we do.

“But when that changed, that took away funding for immunizations – the state money that was here. You could bring in your child for shots, and then suddenly, you had to qualify – you had to have no insurance, etc. That caused a lot of angst; people got very angry, and I can understand.

“They were brought here as children, and they’d brought their children, then suddenly we had to say we were sorry, they couldn’t get them here anymore. It was very frustrating. The sad thing was, it colored their idea of what public health was.

“We used to do pap exams and send women into San Antonio for followup and treatment. Same thing for breast cancer; we had a breast cancer program, and all that’s gone,” she said.

For patients who have insurance now, preventative care is covered, usually totally. Muennink noted that it is a good thing, however there are still people who do not have insurance and cannot afford to pay to see a doctor, so they are unable to obtain preventative medical care.

She said the county has a wellness group that meets to come up with incentives for employees to maintain healthy lifestyles and take advantage of preventative measures, supported by the judge and commissioners. It helps lower the cost of providing healthcare for county workers.

While a lot of things have changed, much is still the same. Staff at the county health unit are well trained and care deeply about the health of residents. There is still an immunization program at the unit, for those who qualify, Texas Vaccines for Children.

“We also have certain vaccines for 18 and older, the Adult Safety Net, for those who qualify. There is a copay.

“Anybody can come in and get a flu shot, you don’t have to qualify,” Muennink added.

The hardest change for her to accept has been the curtailing of family services, due to funding. “Not being able to provide family planning services and child health screenings across the board. We are limited on what we can do.

“We still do disease investigation, but it’s mostly vaccine-preventable disease investigation. We do partnership, community outreach and preparedness.”

Regarding the new nurse supervisor, Mechler, Muennink is very confident in her ability and happy about the transition. “Patricia worked for us before for about five years, then she was health director for Medina Valley Independent School District. She’s a local; she’s from Castroville. It makes a difference when you’re a local, because you know people and contacts, and that’s what public health is.

“The unit is going to boom, Trish is bringing all kinds of technical stuff here and she’s already made super changes around here. She’s going to bring training the staff need,” she concluded.

About retirement, Muennink said what she’ll miss most is her friends at work. But she’s looking forward to not having a schedule.