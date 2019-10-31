Historic steam engine to make Hondo stop



On Monday, Big Boy No. 4014, dubbed the largest operating steam locomotive in the world, will make a brief, scheduled stop approximately four miles west of Hondo. Union Pacific anticipates the giant engine’s arrival at 1:35 p.m. at the CR 424 rail crossing just north of US 90 and departure at 2:05.

No. 4014 is one of two gigantic locomotives touring the US to commemorate the 150th year since the Transcontinental Railroad’s (TCRR) completion in 1869 at Promontory Summit, UT.

For the final time this year, No. 4014 is riding the rails of the UP system on the Southwest Texas leg of the tour. Altogether, the journey has taken the great locomotive through 12 states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

At the outset of its creation, Big Boy No. 4014 was one of 25 giant steam locomotives built exclusively for UP. The rail company took delivery of the gigantic engine in 1941. Like its 24 ‘siblings,’ No. 4014 weighed 1.2 million pounds and measured 132’. Due to its great length, the locomotive’s frame was hinged (or articulated) to aid in moving around curves on the rail line.

This construction was further enhanced by Big Boy’s 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement. Guiding the engine are the first set of four “pilot” wheels, followed by eight “drivers.” Behind these is another set of eight drivers, and supporting the locomotive’s rear, a final set of four. During their heyday, the gigantic engines typically pulled loads between Ogden, UT, and Cheyenne, WY.

Before No. 4014’s retirement from active service in 1961, it had traveled 1,031,205 miles. In 2013, UP reacquired the huge engine from its home at the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, CA. It was relocated back to Cheyenne to undergo a two-year restoration project.

UP cares about public safety. For those planning to come out Nov. 4, to see No. 4014, and take pictures, the rail company reminds the public to:

• stay off UP property which includes tracks, bridges, buildings and signal towers;

• obey all safety rules, regulations and instructions provided by law enforcement and UP employees;

• remember that railroad property is privately owned and violators are subject to a citation for trespassing; and

• UP will seek removal from publication any photograph that violates this policy.

Unless otherwise noted on Big Boy’s itinerary, all stops are “viewing only” locations. UP noted that No. 4014’s timetable is subject to change. However, the public can receive immediate notification the latest scheduling, tour stops, and other excursion-related activities, by becoming a member of the Steam Club. To join, folks can sign up with their email address at up.com/heritage/steam/club/index.htm.